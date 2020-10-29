CUMBERLAND — After dropping a close first set, Mountain Ridge battled back to take the next two by a combined five points before sealing the 3-1 victory at Fort Hill Wednesday evening.
The Miners, led by double doubles from three players, won by game scores of 22-25, 30-28, 25-22 and 25-9.
Brooke EauClaire had 20 kills and 20 digs, nine service points and a block while Snyder scored 14 service points, 11 kills and six digs, and Madison Warner led with 34 assists and had 14 digs to go with seven points.
Fort Hill was led by Chloe DelSignore’s 23 digs and eight points, Brooklyne Noel’s 14 kills, six digs, a service point and a block. Alivia Appel recorded 11 digs, nine kills and five points.
Fort Hill won a close junior varsity match 25-18 and 25-23 behind Jaidee Guinn’s 16 points and five digs. Alyssa Shoemaker had 10 digs and seven points and Grace Tressler had seven kills and a point.
Mountain Ridge was paced by Kaitlyn Simpson’s 10 service points. Reghan Sivic added six.
Both teams play Monday. Mountain Ridge (1-0) hosts Northern and Fort Hill (0-1) entertains Bishop Walsh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.