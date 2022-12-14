SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Mountain Ridge ended a 24-0 run to crush Frankfort, 52-25, on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten.
The Miners led by 11 at halftime but the Falcons dominated the offensive boards in the third to claw to within 28-25 30 seconds into the fourth quarter. Sydney Snyder helped spur the run with 15 of the Miners’ 24 points during the fourth-quarter burst.
Snyder also had five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Rhegan Sivic scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Bayleigh Lamberson had eight points and nine rebounds.
Larae Grove led Frankfort with 14 points. Lynsey Zimmerman, Avery Noel and Grace Scott ended with two points apiece.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge won 31-15 to move to 3-0. Layla Miller had 10 and Destinee Johnson scored eight.
Mountain Ridge (3-0) game at Clear Spring on Thursday has been postponed due to weather. Frankfort (1-5) hosts Wheeling Central on Friday at 7 p.m.
Tucker County 69 Petersburg 43
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Kadie Colebank poured in 21 points, and Tucker County dominated after the opening quarter to rout Petersburg on Tuesday night.
After being tied at 13 leaving the first period, Tucker County dominated the ensuing quarter 19-5 to lead 32-18 at intermission. Tucker led 48-32 entering the fourth, upping its margin to 26 points by the final whistle.
Three other Mountain Lions joined Colebank in double figures: Ericka Zirk (12), Brylee Wetzel (12) and Avery Colebank (11). Braylee Corbin and Abby Alt paced Petersburg with 16 and nine points, respectively.
Petersburg (3-2) hosts Musselman on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Allegany 57 Martinsburg 32
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Avery Miller scored a game-high 26 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for a double-double to lead visiting Allegany over Martinsburg on Monday evening.
Miller made nine field goals, including one 3-pointer and was a perfect 7 of 7 from the line. She also made four steals and had four assists.
The Campers led 14-10 after the first quarter, used a 16-7 second to lead at halftime 30-17 and maintained control with a 15-7 third period.
Olivia Looker also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She had three 3-pointers out of her five field goals and was 5 of 6 on free throws. Shylah Taylor finished with nine points and had six rebounds.
Martinsburg was led by Kaila Fitzpatrick’s 13 points. Aania Gedeon added eight and three other players scored three apiece.
Allegany (2-1) visits Bishop Walsh on Monday for a varsity-only game at 7 p.m. Tonight’s home game with Hedgesville was postponed to Jan. 21 due to weather.
