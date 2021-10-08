CUMBERLAND, Md. — It’s been quite some time since there’s been a high school football matchup this anticipated, especially during the regular season. Tonight, No. 1 Mountain Ridge and No. 2 Fort Hill provide the hottest ticket in town, as the top two teams in the Area Top Five square off at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
“The mindset is it’s Week 6, it’s another opponent and we have to prepare like we have in the past. But the reality is it’s much more than that,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson. “Everyone knows it. There’s been some added time with preparation this week, added time from coaches over the weekend. I’ve said it multiple times, but this is by far the best team we’ve played. We’ve spent so much time preparing for this one, and it’ll take that. All the preparation, it’ll have to turn into kinetic energy tomorrow night.”
“I would say for the most part it’s been the same as every other week,” Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire said, “other than that this is one we definitely want to get. Not just because of playoff seeding, but how last year went down too. But as far as what we do on a day-to-day basis, it’s been the same. There’s just a little extra motivation this week.”
The Miners defeated the Sentinels in the spring, 27-20, marking the first win over Fort Hill since Mountain Ridge opened its doors in 2007. The win came a few months after Fort Hill defeated the Miners, 31-6, at Greenway, marking Alkire’s first win as varsity head coach.
“I think that win has propelled our program in general,” Patterson said of the spring victory. “It might resonate in the game. We’ve seen it as hitting the bully in the mouth. Now that we have another punch, is the bully going to come back madder this time? That’s what it’ll come down to — do we have another punch?”
Both teams are 5-0, but took different paths to get here.
The top-ranked Miners have seemingly decimated all five of their opponents, outscoring them 281-25, while the Sentinels’ tactical approach, especially on defense, has also been near-perfect through five games.
“You have to give a lot of credit to the kids because we’ve thrown a lot of new stuff at them, especially defensively,” said Alkire. “For years we’ve done a lot of the same things, same coverages, same schemes. This year we tried to change it up on a week-to-week basis. The kids have really bought in and trusted us, and they make plays. So far, so good.”
Senior Bryce Snyder leads the Miners’ offense with 989 yards passing on 58 of 87 attempts for 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Nathaniel Washington is the leading wideout in catches (17), yards (380) and touchdowns (6). Tailback Jaden Lee has 49 carries for 465 yards and seven touchdowns. Nine Miners have caught passes, and four have reached triple-digits in yardage.
“There’s always three levels to our passing game — deep, intermediate routes and the quick stuff,” said Patterson. “Some of it comes down to play calling based on how much time we’ll have in the pocket. With Fort Hill’s pass rush, they have quick guys off the edge and beef in the middle trying to collapse the pocket.
“We try to mix it up though. It comes down to misdirection stuff as well — we try to suck them up, if you will. We think they’ll play press man coverage, so we’ll have to execute our release off the line of scrimmage. We’re going to look deep, middle, short, but it all comes down to how well we protect. That’ll be part of the chess match in this whole thing.”
The Sentinels have plenty of experience against pass offenses this year, stifling Oakdale’s passing attack last week after defeating Hollidaysburg with numerous players missing due to COVID quarantine and limiting Old Mill’s offense to largely dump-offs. Key to its success is how Fort Hill can create more with less on the pass-rushing side of things, as well as a talented secondary that includes the likes of Anthony Palmisano, Breven Stubbs, Tavin Willis and TJ Lee.
“That’s the key,” Alkire said. “We have a great combination of a defensive line that gets pressure on the QB and kids that can cover. We can’t do the things we like to do if we didn’t have that combination. You could see it in the Hollidaysburg game that we didn’t have the pressure we like to have, we couldn’t cover as well, and couldn’t stop the run. It’s a huge deal when we’re at full strength and can rotate in and out. Without the athletes we have, we couldn’t do the things we want to do.”
One place the Miners may have an advantage is in special teams. In last weekend’s Oakdale-Fort Hill game, the Bears started from their 40 or closer on nine of 11 drives. Against Frankfort last Friday, Mountain Ridge started from its 40 or closer on 11 of 14 drives.
“I’m not trying to tell you something that isn’t true — we spend a third of our time in practice on special teams,” Patterson said, “and that goes for Fort Hill or anybody else. That isn’t a big emphasis just this week. It’s just something we’re ahead of the curve on, so to speak. Our kicking game speaks for itself with special teams. We think we can get an advantage on the field position side of things, but it has to be executed of course.”
Execution is a place Oakdale failed, but Mountain Ridge’s 56.2 points per game offense hopes to excel in, and it all starts with physicality.
“We think we have been a physical team up front all year, both sides of the ball,” said Patterson. “I think the stats can speak for that. We know they do some things well in the red zone on defense. If you sat and watched one of the drives for Oakdale last week die in the red zone, you can see you have to do some things differently. But there are no two ways around it: the closer you get to the end zone, the more you have to be physical. The same thing on offense. They’re going to come at you, downhill. You kind of know what’s coming — they do some window dressing — but can you stop them or not? That’s what it’s going to come down to.”
Since losing to Cathedral Prep in 2018, the Sentinels have won 12 straight games at Greenway, where the Miners are 0-7 all-time and a place Beall never topped Fort Hill.
“It’s definitely an advantage,” Alkire said. “In previous years, the crowds have been getting fewer and fewer. I get last year and this year, with COVID the way it is. But that aside, the people that do show up, it’s a huge advantage. It’s an intimidating factor when the band is playing, players coming out of the school and running down the steps. All that stuff plays a role and is an intimidation factor at Greenway. I would imagine this week’s crowd will be roaring, and probably our biggest crowd this year. And I know Mountain Ridge will bring a great crowd. It ought to be a great atmosphere for both teams tomorrow.”
No. 1 Mtn. Ridge (5-0) at No. 2 Fort Hill (5-0)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Fort Hill leads, 15-1
LAST MEETING: March 12, 2021 — Mountain Ridge won, 27-20
LAST WEEK: Mountain Ridge def. Frankfort, 48-13; Fort Hill def. Oakdale, 42-7
IN THE RANKINGS: Mountain Ridge is No. 1 in the Area Top Five and No. 2 in the Class 1A West point standings; Fort Hill is No. 2 in the Area poll, No. 1 in the Class 1A West point standings, and No. 21 in the Maryland High School Football Media State Poll
FOR THE RECORD: Bryce Snyder led the Miners in last week’s win over Frankfort with 319 total yards and six touchdowns. The senior quarterback was 15 of 20 through the air for 290 yards and four touchdowns to go along with nine rushes for 29 yards and two scores. Jaden Lee tacked on 16 carries for 120 yards with a touchdown. ... Blake White led the Sentinels in a Saturday afternoon home victory over Oakdale, toting the ball 19 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Tavin Willis added eight carries for 41 yards to go with a 45-yard touchdown catch from Bryce Schadt. ... Fort Hill won the first 15 meetings with the Miners, including a 31-6 win last year on Halloween. The Sentinels are 7-0 against Mountain Ridge at Greenway Avenue Stadium. ... Mountain Ridge was voted No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week in the Area Top Five, including four first-place votes, while Fort Hill has been No. 2 all season and received three first-place votes. ... The Sentinels are back in the top 25 in the state media poll for the first time this season. They have been ranked a total of 64 weeks since 2013. Fort Hill is the 13th-highest public school in the poll and the only 1A team in the top 25.
No. 4 Northern (3-2) at Moorefield (4-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Northern leads, 6-2
LAST MEETING: Oct. 11, 2019 — Northern won, 33-0
LAST WEEK: Northern def. Keyser, 34-19; Moorefield def. Pocahontas Co., 54-0
IN THE RANKINGS: Northern elevated from the receiving votes threshold to the Area Top 5 for the first time this season. The Huskies are No. 4 in the 1A West point standings, too. Moorefield is No. 5 in the Class A WVSSAC playoff ratings.
FOR THE RECORD: Moorefield hasn’t beaten Northern since 1983, when the Yellow Jackets won 26-7. The Huskies are winners of four straight in the series by a combined score of 162-20. .... Northern is coming off its second straight win over the No. 1 team in the WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings, beating Frankfort two weeks ago and Keyser, 34-19, last week. Jamison Warnick had the performance of his career with 244 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. The senior is putting himself in the conversation for some hardware with an area-best 151 yards and game and an area-best nine rushing touchdowns. ... Moorefield has quietly dominated four straight opponents, the latest a rare Tuesday-night beatdown of Pocahontas County. Branson See completed all nine of his passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Wolfe was the leading rusher with 108 yards and two TD’s, and Coleman Mongold caught four balls for 88 yards.
No. 5 East Hardy (5-0) at Bath County, Va. (0-3)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Bath County leads, 11-3
LAST MEETING: Sept. 3, 2010 — Bath County won, 34-7
LAST WEEK: East Hardy def. Pocahontas County, 38-0; Bath Co. lost to Page Co., 42-0
IN THE RANKINGS: East Hardy remained at No. 5 in the Area Top 5 for the third consecutive week and have been in the poll since its inception during Week 2. The Cougars are No. 1 in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings.
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy has dropped seven consecutive meetings in the series, but the two teams haven’t played since 2010. The Cougars last victory came in 1999, 28-16, in Baker, West Virginia. ... East Hardy toppled Pocahontas Co. thanks to a furious finish to the final two minutes of the first half. Leading 13-0, a Noah Lang interception set up a Mason Miller rushing touchdown, then James Shipe recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Lang caught a 14-yard TD, and Damian Iman notched a 90-yard pick-six to give East Hardy a decisive 31-0 halftime edge. Miller had four touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. ... Bath County hasn’t had a winning season since 2010 when it finished 6-5, coincidently the last campaign it played East Hardy. Bath Co. hasn’t scored yet this year, losing to Covington, 22-0, and Buffalo Gap, 54-0, before its shutout loss last Friday.
Point Pleasant (4-1) at Keyser (3-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Tied, 1-1
LAST MEETING: Oct. 9, 2020 — Point Pleasant won, 38-28
LAST WEEK: Point Pleasant was idle; Keyser lost at Northern, 34-19
IN THE RANKINGS: Point Pleasant and Keyser are ranked back-to-back in the WVSSAC Class AA Playoff Ratings, with Point Pleasant at No. 5 and Keyser 6th
FOR THE RECORD: The Golden Tornado led three times last week in Accident, including at halftime, but the Huskies scored 19 unanswered points to escape with a win. Seth Healy had a 5-yard touchdown run, Benny Oates plunged in from 4 yards out and Healy hit Sammy Bradfield with an 18-yard touchdown pass with five seconds to go before halftime to take a 19-15 lead into the break. Keyser was outgained, 312-210, with Bradfield being the leading rusher at 85 yards on 16 carries. ... Bradfield leads the team in rushing with 60 attempts for 560 yards and five touchdowns. ... Healy has completed 68% of his passes, going 19 of 28 for 232 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. ... Since Keyser’s loss on Oct. 19, 2018, to Bridgeport, the Golden Tornado have won 14 straight at home. ... Since losing its season opener, Point Pleasant has won four straight, including a 48-20 win over Lincoln County two weeks ago. Gavin Jeffers and Evan Roach both ran for north of 100 yards — Jeffers tallied 150 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, while Roach led the team in rushes with 22 for 139 yards and a pair of scores. Roach was also 3 of 3 through the air for 52 yards, including a 14-yard strike to Cody Schultz.
Frankfort (4-2) at Spring Mills (2-3)
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 1-0
LAST MEETING: Sept. 25, 2020 — Frankfort won, 21-20, in overtime
LAST WEEK: Frankfort lost to No. 1 Mountain Ridge, 48-13; Spring Mills lost to Hedgesville, 20-7
IN THE RANKINGS: Frankfort dropped out of the Area Top 5 for the first time this season and is ranked No. 9 in the Class AA WVSSAC playoff ratings.
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort and Spring Mills waged the most exciting high school football game in the area last season, in which the Falcons downed the then-No. 1 Class AAA Cardinals. With electric quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson, who threw for 23 TD’s and rushed for 10 more in just seven games last season, Spring Mills decided to put it in its senior’s hands and go for the winning two-point conversion. Frankfort’s defense stood tall and forced a wobbly pass to win a thriller. ... Frankfort was beaten by Area No. 1 Mountain Ridge last week. Peyton Clark was the Falcons’ top rusher with 101 yards on nine carries and a TD. Luke Robinette recovered a fumble and took it to the house for Frankfort’s other touchdown. ... Spring Mills’ only win of the season on the playing field was against Hampshire, 51-7. Its other victory came via forfeit by Washington on Sept. 3.
Hampshire (2-3) at Petersburg (1-3)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Hampshire leads, 31-10-1
LAST MEETING: Oct. 9, 2020 — Petersburg won, 39-25
LAST WEEK: Both teams were idle
IN THE RANKINGS: Hampshire is No. 21 in the WVSSAC Class AAA Playoff Ratings; Petersburg is 29th in Class A
FOR THE RECORD: Hampshire was on a bye last week, while the Vikings had to postpone their game against Philip Barbour due to COVID. ... The Trojans are looking to bounce back from a 50-14 loss to Keyser two weeks ago, while the Vikings fell to Moorefield, 41-6, two weeks ago. ... The Hampshire-Petersburg matchup was renewed in 2017 — since then, the Vikings have won three in a row and three of the last four. The last meeting prior to 2017 was in 2001, when Sean Biser, then-head coach of Hampshire, defeated Petersburg, 80-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.