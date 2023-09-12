FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge defeated Allegany in four sets on Tuesday.
The Miners (2-1) won with scores of 19-25, 25-18, 28-26 and 25-11.
Mia DeCarlo, Avery Tipton and Makayla Ziller each recorded double-doubles for Mountain Ridge.
DeCarlo recorded 16 kills, 16 digs, six points and three aces. Tipton added 13 assists, 10 digs, five points and four kills and Ziler finished with 18 points with 13 digs and two aces.
Reghan Sivic added 10 kills, eight points and four aces and Makenna Conway recorded 14 assists and four digs.
For the Campers (0-3), Ada McFarland finished with seven kills, three digs and three blocks.
Ava Strother added nine assists, three digs and a kill while Maddie Baker had five kills and three blocks. Kinsey Hostetler added 16 digs, two assists and an ace.
The Campers won the junior varsity game 2-1 with scores of 25-16, 17-25 and 15-10.
Kealana Pua’auli led the Miners with 10 points.
Chloe Deblock had four kills, three aces, three digs and an assist for Allegany. Hailee Isom added seven assists, three digs, a kill and an ace.
Leilani Morgret finished with seven kills and four digs.
Both teams play Thursday. Mountain Ridge hosts Keyser at 6:30 p.m. while Allegany travels to play Northern at 7 p.m.
Calvary 3, Heritage Academy 0
HAGERSTOWN — Allie Scritchfield had a double-double in leading Calvary Christian to a sweep over Heritage Academy in a Mason-Dixon Christian Conference match Tuesday evening.
Game scores were 25-17, 25-22, 25-13.
Scritchfield had a team-high 23 assists, 14 points and two digs. Bethany Carrington led with 10 kills, had three blocks, two points and two aces.
“This was a nice conference win for us tonight,” said head coach John Wall. “It marks the halfway point in our conference with a lot of home games on the back half of the season.
“Our girls came in ready tonight expecting stiff competition and as usual, Heritage gave us a run for it.
“Especially in the second game when our passes fell a little flat and we had a tough time notching some kills. In the third game hitters got back to business and started connecting with some big kills from (Shilah) Ganoe and Carrington off the hands of Scritchfield.
Shilah and Paula Ganoe combined for 13 kills with Shilah leading with seven. She also had six points, six digs and an ace. Paula scored seven points, had four digs and a pair of aces.
Tracy Michael added five kills, seven points and three aces while Allie Maust scored 10 points and had two digs and an ace.
The Eagles improved to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the MDCC.
Calvary visits Hope for Hyndman in Hyndman, Pennsylvania, on Friday at 6 p.m.
Fort Hill 3, Southern 0
CUMBERLAND — Kamryn Rice had her third double-double of the season to help Fort Hill sweep visiting Southern on Tuesday evening.
Rice had 10 assists and 10 digs as the Sentinels won 25-16, 25-12 and 25-14.
Jaiden Fradiska led the team with 12 digs, Maeleigh Plummer had 10 kills and Jovie Breitfeller made six kills and had seven aces. Liz O’Neal added eight assists.
The junior varsity won 2-0 behind Corrine Spriggs’ seven aces and Addison Franz had 17 assists.
Northern 3, Hancock 0
HANCOCK — Ady Taylor had 10 of Northern’s 20 aces as the Huskies swept host Hancock Monday evening.
Game scores were 25-8, 25-7 and 25-8.
Taylor, with 21 assist, finished with a double-double and had a kill and seven digs. Natalie Reed had four aces, five kills and three digs while Maddy Kilduff had six blocks and five kills.
Northern also won the junior varsity match 2-0 with game scores of 25-13 and 25-12.
Marisa Perez had four aces, three kills and seven assists and Reagan Burdock had six aces. Samara Streets had three aces and five kills.
Northern hosts Allegany on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.