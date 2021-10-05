FROSTBURG — For Mountain Ridge volleyball head coach Valery Broadwater, win totals are just a number. On Monday night, she reached win No. 300 in her storied career with a 3-1 victory at home over Bishop Walsh.
“You don’t really think about it, I guess. It’s just a number,” Broadwater said. “As a coaching mentality, you just try to go out and win the next game. I’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of great players play for me and assistant coaches under me, so a lot of credit goes to those guys as well.”
Kendall Kirkwood recorded a triple-double in the win over the Spartans, with Avery Tipton tacking on a double-double.
The win came on Purple Night, as the Miners wore purple to celebrate the life of Averey Bridges, a former Mountain Ridge student-athlete who died in 2015.
“Averey was more well-known for softball, but she was a valued member of the volleyball team too,” Broadwater said. “So we try to have a Purple Night every season. We take donations, they’re given to the Change Up Foundation since they give scholarships back to Mountain Ridge students.
“Averey was an exemplary athlete. Always a Lady Miner from that standpoint, so we try to honor her. And as long as I’m here, we’ll try to honor what she stood for on the court and on the field. She was obviously taken from us way too soon.”
Broadwater has been the volleyball coach at Mountain Ridge since the school opened its doors in 2007, and spent 15 seasons prior at Westmar.
“I think my favorite part about coaching is getting a group of girls to compete and have fun while they’re doing it,” said Broadwater, who played at Valley High School. “The team aspect is important too, getting them all to understand they’re all an important cog in the wheel.”
Broadwater is also the girls basketball coach at Mountain Ridge. She won her 300th girls basketball game during the 2015-16 season and currently sits at 352 victories.
“The lifelong bonds you get with your players is so important,” Broadwater said. “I’ve had numerous players that texted me last night, and these are girls that have been out of the program a while. I knew I was the same with my high school coach. It’s almost like a second mother at times. I had the same relationship with my coach.”
