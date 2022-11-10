FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge, who outlasted Northern in three tightly-contested sets to sweep the Huskies and capture the West Region championship Wednesday evening in Frostburg, will host Patterson Mill on Saturday at 5 p.m.
After Wednesday's reseeding, the Miners are the second seed and Patterson Mill of Bel Air is No. 7.
Clear Spring is the top seed and will play the eighth seed Dunbar Poets.
Mountain Ridge will not play Clear Spring. The drop head in Thursday's print edition was incorrect.
The Huskies vs. Miners winner will play the winner of No. 3 Snow Hill vs. No. 6 South Carroll and the Poets vs. Blazers winner advances to play the No. 4 Forest Park-No. 5 CMIT North winner in the semifinals on Monday. The winners of those two games meet in the championship on Wednesday at Harford Community College - APG Federal Credit Union Arena in Bel Air.
All semifinals and championship times will be announced at a later date.
For more, see https://scorebooklive.com/maryland/volleyball/brackets/2680.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.