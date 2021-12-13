FROSTBURG — Tonight's home boys basketball game between Mountain Ridge and Clear Spring has been canceled.
WESTERNPORT — Karen Leasure, 64, wife of Joseph Leasure of Westernport, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. There will be no visitation or services. Mrs. Leasure is in the care of Boal Funeral Home, Westernport.
