FROSTBURG — Monday's home boys basketball game between Mountain Ridge and Clear Spring has been postponed.
The Blazers' team and staff are dealing with COVID-19 issues. The game will be rescheduled for a later date.
WESTERNPORT — Karen Leasure, 64, wife of Joseph Leasure of Westernport, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. There will be no visitation or services. Mrs. Leasure is in the care of Boal Funeral Home, Westernport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.