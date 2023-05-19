FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge won three of the five championship matches to clinch the Class 1A West Region tennis title on Friday at Mountain Ridge.
In boys singles, Drew Haberlein started the day off by defeating Southern's Michael Nazelrod, 6-4, 6-2. Nazelrod started both sets quickly, taking a 4-2 lead in the first and a 2-0 lead in the second only to see Haberlein rally both times to take the match.
Kendall Kirkwood and Eliza Duncan defended their region title by winning the girls doubles championship, defeating Northern's Abi Weimer and Emma Sheffield.
The Miner tandem struggled a with its strokes in the first set while Weimer and Sheffield played inspired tennis. Kirkwood and Duncan got the ship righted, and, after allowing Northern to get to 4-2 in the first set, they rattled off eight straight games to wing the match 6-2, 6-0.
The duo hopes to improve on its fourth-place finish in the state tournament last year.
In mixed doubles, the Mountain Ridge team of Aiden Pirolozzi and Marissa Greig rallied from a set down to Allegany's Jordan Fletcher and Noah Marker to win 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
The third-set tiebreaker was a tense and exciting one. However, Greig was able to dominate with her athleticism at the net and Pirolozzi hit well from the baseline to garner three points for their team.
Alleganys boys doubles squad of Jonathan Nelson and Chazz Imes won in dominating fashion, 6-1, 6-1, over Mountain Ridges Landon Shaw and Clemente diez Leiva.
Nelson was the two-time defending region champion in singles, and Imes won the boys doubles region championship last year. Their experience competing at the state level will come in handy next week at the state tournament.
Southern's Julie Blumentrath is a newcomer to the tennis scene and to America, as she is an exchange student from Germany. She played great tennis to dominate Allegany's Delaney Meadors, 6-0, 6-0.
Allegany finished second, Southern third and Northern fourth in the region tournament.
All winning players advance to the state quarterfinals at Baker Park in Frederick on Thursday, May 25.
