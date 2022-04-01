CUMBERLAND, Md. — Mountain Ridge was voted area champions by the area head coaches and also paced the All-Area first team with five representatives.
The Miners, who won a region title to get back to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015, were led by Offensive Player of the Year Sydney Snyder and Bayleigh Lamberson, who won Goalkeeper of the Year.
Bishop Walsh, Allegany and Southern had three apiece, with Northern placing two on the first team.
The Spartans were led by Ale Puerto, winner of Player of the Year, while Lya Smith was co-Defender of the Year for Allegany alongside Maggie Nickel of Southern.
The individual award winners were featured in previous editions of the Times-News.
Behind the Miners in the Area Top Five were Bishop Walsh second, Northern third, Allegany fourth and Southern fifth. Hampshire also received votes.
The individual awards, All-Area teams and Area Top Five were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News.
Jordan Chaney, Allegany
Chaney, a senior striker and attacking midfielder, was second in scoring for the Campers. She capped off a four-year career as a three-year starter with 10 goals and 12 assists in 16 games played, assisting on nearly half of her team’s goals scored by starting strikers.
“Jordan was the pivotal piece in getting the ball into the opponent’s third of the field while the next play would retreat to fight to win the 50/50 balls,” said Allegany head coach Adam Sterne. “She is the all-around gamer every team would love to have.”
Chaney had a well-rounded career despite more or less having a season wiped out by COVID after leading the Campers in goals as a sophomore with 13. In the classroom, Chaney holds a 3.9 GPA and plans to pursue a degree in environmental sustainability at West Virginia University.
Avery Miller, Allegany
Miller burst onto the scene as a 20-goal scorer, tallying three assists, to lead the nine-win Camper attack as a freshman.
“Avery quickly grew to become a dominating striker as the season progressed right in front of our eyes,” Sterne said. “What is even more amazing is her ability to stay on her feet while being fouled with a sole mission to gain control of the ball and bury the ball in the back of the net. Allegany’s future is bright with her speed and growing talent awareness in such a short time learning the game. She is amazing in every sport she plays including basketball, track and softball. I can’t wait to see what she does next year in soccer and the rest of her career.”
In the classroom, Miller has a 4.29 GPA.
Cathy Cessna, Bishop Walsh
Cessna, a three-year starter, was a do-it-all midfielder for the Spartans, battling through injuries to play a successful junior season.
“I was not afraid to put her at any spot on the field at any given time, and I knew that she would get the job done,” said BW head coach Whitey Hoppert. “She is a tough physical ‘old school’ type player that does not avoid contact.”
Hoppert lauded Cessna for her vocal play in the midfield and ability to lead by example with hustle and a no-quit attitude. One of Cessna’s highlights of her junior campaign was her game-winning goal in overtime at Northern.
Autumn Hoppert, Bishop Walsh
Hoppert tallied 20 goals and seven assists for the Spartans in 2021, tallying a hat trick in five games.
“Her natural abilities, as well as her high soccer IQ, make it easy to coach her,” coach Hoppert stated. “Many times she was asked to play the midfield position and I had the confidence that she would make the proper decisions that would help the team.”
Coach Hoppert praised the goal scorer for her speed in the open field and noted her ability to finish in front of goal making her such an attacking threat.
“She also plays on the volleyball team and is a member of the cheerleading squad for Walsh,” coach Hoppert said. “I do not know where she finds the energy to do three sports in the same season and be successful at all of them.”
Kylee Barnes, Northern
Barnes, a senior defender and midfielder, was instrumental in the Huskies’ turnaround season that saw them go 10-3 and the No. 2 seed in Class 1A West Region I.
The senior led a Northern team that started six freshmen and two sophomores.
Barnes was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the field, but showed flashes of offense with two goals and seven assists as a defensive midfielder.
Emma Hostetler, Northern
One of the integral pieces of the youth in the Northern program in 2021 was Hostetler, who wasted little time getting acclimated to the high school level.
Hostetler led the Huskies with 22 goals and two assists, using her lightning-quick speed and ball skills to pounce on opposing defenses.
The freshman forward was the focal point of the defenses she went up against, yet still managed to score at least once in 10 of 13 games — of those 10 games she scored in, Hostetler registered seven multi-goal games.
Allysen Miller, Mountain Ridge
Miller, a senior defender, was not only a captain, but the anchor of a strong defense for Mountain Ridge that pitched 10 shutouts and only allowed 14 goals.
“Allysen was the glue to our strong defensive effort night in and night out,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder. “We depended on her to lead our backline, and that’s exactly what she did all season long.”
Miller controlled the center of field and called out the defensive shifts for the Lady Miners and played a key role in Mountain Ridge winning the West Region title and getting back to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015.
Isabella Robison, Mountain Ridge
Robison, a freshman, helped control the center of the field for the Miners. She often played against bigger, more experienced players; however, she held her own to help keep Mountain Ridge on the attack.
“We threw Izzy into the fire from the beginning and she help control the center of the field,” Snyder said. “She helped to keep pressure off the defense and was able to distribute for her center midfield position.”
Robison was able to start the attack from her center midfield spot and as well stop the opponents’ attack. She scored five goals and assisted on four others on the season.
Reese Rizzo, Mountain Ridge
Rizzo, a freshman, provided energy for Mountain Ridge all season long, bouncing back and forth between the midfield and striker positions.
“Reese complemented our strikers quite well. She was fast on the outside and was not afraid to mix it up,” Snyder said. “She was very aggressive and that aggressiveness led to several of her goals.”
Reese’s speed was used on the outside, whether she played in an outside mid or an outside striker role. She played a key role in the Miners’ 56 goals, finding the back of the net 12 times with three assists.
Nat Warne, Southern
Warne, a junior, was a dominant part of the Rams’ midfield, bombarding up and down the flanks to great effect.
“Her knowledge of the game comes from coming up through the ranks in youth league,” said Southern head coach Larry Smith. “But also I hate to and I don’t want to compare her to her sister (Liv Warne), but playing all those years with her sister gives her that, that’s where her knowledge really came in.
“Her dad’s coached her, I’ve coached her. That’s where she got the knowledge and the skill. It’s always nice to have other siblings that you can hone your skills when you go up against. That’s how they develop over time.”
Smith praised Warne for her ability to see the field and her skills with the ball at her feet, using her game IQ to know when to attack and when to drop back and defend.
Danielle Brobst, Southern
Brobst, a sophomore, was a key role in the link between defense and midfield for the Rams in 2021.
“Danielle is an all-around player,” Smith said. “She is built for defense and midfield. She’s played at the next level. Her knowledge of the field, of the game itself, has grown over time by playing both high school and club ball. She’s almost one of those plug-and-play kinds of players. You tell her what you want her to do, she goes out and does it.”
Second Team
Halley Smith (Frankfort), Izzy Blomquist (Hampshire), Carly Bennett (Fort Hill), Madalyn Broadwater (Keyser), Ryland Kienhofer (Allegany, Arianna Herrera (Bishop Walsh), CiCi Cooper (Mountain Ridge), Kaylee Bowser (Northern), Gracie Argabrite (Southern).
Honorable Mention
Emma Komatz (Mountain Ridge), Jennifer Witt (Bishop Walsh), Isabella Yoder (Northern), Haleigh Groves (Allegany), Ashlynn Leader (Southern), Hannah Ault (Hampshire), Marie Perdew (Frankfort), Lindsey Ternent (Fort Hill), Abigail Davis (Keyser).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.