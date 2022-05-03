KEYSER, W.Va. — Mountain Ridge won four relays and added individual wins from Mason Rounds in the 200m (23.85), Mason Reed in the 110m hurdles (15.42) and Ethan Wilt in the 300m hurdles (41.79) to win the Area Championship track meet April 25 at Alumni Stadium.
Keyser finished second followed by Frankfort, Southern, Northern, Hampshire, Fort Hill and Allegany.
In addition to their individual wins, Rounds and Reed were joined by Nathaniel Washington and Xavier Twyman for the 4×200 relay. Washington, Rounds and Reed joined with Drew Haberlein for the 4x100. In the 4x400 it was Wilt, Washington, Will Stark and Will Patterson taking the victory. The winning 4x800 team included Stark, Reis Howard, Casey Culler and Ackerly Mulcaster.
Seth Earnest (400m, 54.06), Gabriel Ryan (shot put, 47' 5.5") and Harris Boggs (high jump, 6' 0") took home individual wins for Keyser. For Fort Hill, Tavin Willis (100m, 11.70) and Carter Hess (discus, 134' 4") were winners.
Ashton Sober (800m, 2:00.86) and Derek Bittinger (long jump, 19' 5") won for Northern. Frankfort got distance victories from Luke Duncan (1600 m, 4:44.15) and Garrett Ferguson (3200m, 10:06.06).
Tre DeWitt of Southern (pole vault, 12' 0") and CJ Crawford of Allegany (triple jump, 37' 6.5) also won events. Frankfort won the shuttle hurdles with Joel Myers, Jonathan Lewis, Gavin Tharp and Levi Sgaggero.
