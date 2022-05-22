SMITHSBURG — Mason Reed won two individual championships and Mountain Ridge won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays to lead the Miners to the 1A West Region boys track and field team championship Thursday and Friday at Smithsburg High School.
Catoctin finished second and Brunswick third.
Reed took victory in the 110m hurdles (15.96) and 300m hurdles (42.20). The 4x200 relay team was comprised of Will Patterson, Nathaniel Washington, Mason Rounds and Xavier Twyman. Reis Howard, Will Stark, Casey Culler and Will Haberlein won the 4x800.
Northern got individual victories from Ashton Sober (800m, 2:01.58) and Ethyn Peck (1600m, 4:32.48). Peck and Sober teamed with Devante Ross and Derek Bittinger to win the 4x400 relay.
Zane Smith of Allegany (shot put, 47’ 2”) and Carter Hess (discus, 141’ 1”) were winners in field events.
First and second place athletes in each region, the next eight overall from all regions and those meeting state qualifying performance standards will compete in the state championship meet next week at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.