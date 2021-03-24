CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill jumped out to a 2-1 lead after three sets, but Mountain Ridge used an 11-1 run in the fourth set to tie the match and won the longest rally of the evening in the fifth set to spur the Miners to a 3-2 victory.
Much like their previous meeting on March 11, Tuesday night's clash was a back-and-forth affair after the Sentinels celebrated Senior Night. Mountain Ridge, who won the first matchup in five sets by a total of 16 points (109-93), beat the Sentinels this time by a combined 10 points, 106-95.
“I feel like our relentless attack eventually just wore them down,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Valery Broadwater. “And when it's coming from all angles, different people … eventually you just get tired of playing defense. Or you have more chances of making a mistake then. I feel like that's a big plus for us right now.”
Bri Murphy led the way for the Miners, tallying a triple-double with 19 assists, 16 digs and 10 service points with two aces. Abbie Maddy and Grace Lindner fell just shy of the triple-double mark. Maddy had 10 service points, with two aces, nine kills, nine digs and five blocks. Lindner recorded 11 digs, 10 service points with two aces and eight kills.
The Sentinels took the opening set, 25-21, before the Miners tied things up in the second, 25-22.
“They definitely played hard,” Fort Hill head coach Lindsey Fisher said of her team's performance. “Alivia Appel came out to play with it being Senior Night. Her and Brooklyne (Noel) really did well at the net offensively.
“I can't be mad. We played so well against Allegany the other week. ... I thought we were going to pull it out because we started so strong, but it was a good game for sure.”
Appel tallied a double-double with 15 kills and 15 digs to go along with six points and one block. Noel finished with 18 kills, seven digs and two points.
“Tonight was Alivia's best night of the season, as well as Brooklyne,” said Fisher. “I think they both had double-digits in kills this evening, so that's fantastic. It gives us a good chance to win games.”
Olivia Beal's serving gave the Miners fits early in the third set, as the Sentinels rushed out to a 6-0 lead. Beal finished with 17 points, eight digs and a pair of kills.
The 6-0 lead proved to be all the Sentinels needed in the third set, although the Miners did rally to get within one, 11-10, following a 5-0 run. Fort Hill responded with a 6-1 run for a six-point lead, 17-11, before Mountain Ridge answered with another 5-0 run where Ella Snyder had three kills during the stretch. Noel tallied three kills in a 3-1 run later in the set to give the Sentinels some separation before they finished for the 25-20 victory.
The fourth set started in back-and-forth fashion, with two lead changes and five ties leading to the game being tied 10-10 following a 2-0 run from the Sentinels.
Ever-present in the fourth set was Mountain Ridge's serving, giving the Sentinels problems, with Snyder's serves eventually resulting in seven points and a 17-10 Miners lead.
“If our serving makes their first pass be inaccurate, then we've basically done what we need to do serving-wise,” said Broadwater, “because then it throws their whole offense out of sync a little bit. And that doesn't always happen. We also did a better job serving to different spots instead of just going back there and serving. That's part of the game plan — picking out spots that are more susceptible to benefitting us. It all worked out fortunately.”
Fort Hill nabbed a point to stop the run, but Noel was unlucky with a block that rolled along the top of the net before falling out of bounds — it was the starting point for a 4-0 Mountain Ridge run and a 21-11 lead. The Miners took the set six points later, 25-13, to tie the match 2-2.
Fort Hill opened with a 5-2 lead in the fifth set after a kill from Noel and a service point from Chloe DelSignore. DelSignore finished with 31 digs and seven points and Ryley Palumbo added 34 assists, six digs, six points and one kill.
After a 2-1 run by the Miners, they went on a 3-0 dash, capped off by points from Snyder and Maddy, for a 7-6 lead.
After a Noel spike tied things at 7-apiece, Mountain Ridge's Kendall Kirkwood capped off the longest rally of the match with a spike after numerous Fort Hill digs from DelSignore and Appel to keep the point alive.
The Miners led 9-7 before the Sentinels answered with a block by Appel and a service point from Ally Myers to tie it at 9-9.
Fort Hill's ensuing serve sailed out of bounds behind the Mountain Ridge back line and the Miners took the lead for good following points from Lindner, Kirkwood and Snyder. A Fort Hill punch went out of bounds for a 5-0 run and 14-9 lead.
The Sentinels scored the next two points before Mountain Ridge captured the match-winning point to win the fifth set, 15-11.
“We're pretty scrappy. It doesn't always look pretty,” Broadwater joked, “but it does the job and keeps the ball from hitting the ground sometimes. Especially for as young as we are, them not giving up is a good quality. I'm very proud that they don't give up when things aren't going their way.”
Mountain Ridge travels to Allegany on Thursday to wrap up the shortened season.
The Sentinels won the junior varsity game, 2-1, after taking the second set 25-21 and third 15-10. The Miners won the opening set 25-14. Fort Hill was led by Alyssa Shoemaker's double-double of 11 points and 10 assists to go with four digs. Grace Tressler finished in double figures with 10 points, eight kills and two digs, while Sofia Ottaviani tacked on eight digs, three points and one kill. For Mountain Ridge, Kaitlyn Simpson had 12 service points and Reghan Sivic added six.
Fort Hill finishes the four-game season at 1-3 after going 2-0 in the fall before play was halted.
“I think they took advantage of it,” Fisher said of her players making the most of the four-game opportunity. “They played well and had fun. That was the biggest thing — having fun this year — since (there's) no playoffs or anything. They did a very good job and I'm so proud of them.”
