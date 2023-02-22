FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge capped a near-perfect season with a 41-13 rout of Fort Hill in the championship of a junior varsity tournament on Tuesday.
The Miners (16-1) had 10 of their 11 players feature in the scoring attack, with Layla Miller leading the way with eight points.
In the semifinals Monday, Fort Hill defeated Southern, 27-25, led by Nevaeh Bunbasi with 12 points and Ella Bennett with nine. Southern was paced by Liberty Sweitzer and Chloe Campbell, who both scored nine.
In the day's second semifinal bout, Mountain Ridge downed Northern, 44-23. Makayla Ziler led the Miners' charge with 20 points, and Rylee Sheppard scored 10. Marissa Perez added seven for the Huskies.
In the consolation game Tuesday, Southern toppled its Garrett County rival Northern, 37-26. Lillian Friend (11 points) and Rylee Iden (nine) topped the Rams. Danika Krause had nine for Northern.
