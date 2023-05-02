FROSTBURG — No. 4 Mountain Ridge sent its seniors out with a 12-0 five-inning shutout win over Meyersdale on Senior Day Monday afternoon.
The Miners (7-7) pulled away in the fourth with eight runs.
Parker Ferraro went 1 for 1 with a three-run home run in the third inning. He drew a bases-loaded walk and hit two sacrifice fly RBIs to finish with five RBIs.
Le'Uma Pua'auli hit two doubles, drew two walks, scored two runs and drove in a run. He also had a stolen base.
Evan Cook hit two singles, picking up an RBI and two stolen bases.
Carson Bradley hit an RBI single, drew two walks and scored two runs.
Landon McAlpine singled, drove in a run, walked three times and stole two bases.
Aeden Custer singled and scored a run.
Cook went five innings, allowing three hits with a strikeout.
Ryan Sechler and Nick Kimble pitched for Meyersdale. Sechler went three innings, allowing five hits, six runs and five walks with two strikeouts.
Kimble pitched one inning, allowing a hit and six runs with six walks.
The Miners host Allegany on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Petersburg walks off Hampshire
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Bumby Van Meter hit a walk off RBI double to give Petersburg a 4-3 win over visiting Hampshire on Monday.
Tied at three in the seventh inning, a single by Owen Reel and a sacrifice bunt set up Van Meter. He doubled on a line drive to left, scoring Reel from second to win the game for the Vikings (13-9).
Trailing 3-0 after five innings, the Trojans (5-17) scored three runs in the sixth. Case Parsons singled and a sacrifice bunt and fielder's choice tied the game.
Van Meter went five innings, allowing two hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Peyton Tingler went two innings, allowing two hits, three runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
Van Meter and Tingler each had a pair of hits.
Conner Wolford went 6 1/3 innings for the Trojans, allowing eight hits, four runs and two walks with six strikeouts.
Parsons led Hampshire with two hits.
The Vikings host Calvary Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Trojans are at Moorefield on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Calvary beats Cumberland Valley
CRESAPTOWN — Despite getting outhit and committing two errors, Calvary defeated Cumberland Valley on Monday 5-3.
The Eagles were outhit 10-6 and made a pair of errors compared to none by Cumberland Valley.
Tied at three in the fifth inning, Riley O'Brien doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the go-ahead score.
Alex Getz gave Calvary an early lead in the second on an RBI single on the first pitch he saw.
Levi Carrington went 1 1/3 innings, allowed four hits, two runs and a walk with three strikeouts.
Eli Leith and Noah Robinette finished the game for the Eagles. Robinette lasted the longest, going four innings and allowing six hits and a run with six strikeouts.
S. Beckman went 4 2/3 innings for the Blazers, allowing six hits, five runs and six walks with six strikeouts. N. Minnier went 1 1/3 innings, allowing a walk.
G. Brookons led Cumberland Valley with three hits while N. Minnier had two. First names for Cumberland Valley were unavailable.
The Eagles travel to play Petersburg on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
East Hardy dominates Pendleton County
FRANKLIN, W.V.a. — Big days at the plate from Ashton Haslacker and Dawson Price led East Hardy to a 15-5 win over Pendleton County on Monday.
Haslacker and Price combined for nine RBIs. Price drove in five while Haslacker drove in four runs. Price did it with only one hit, driving in the other run on an error.
There were three grand slams, two by from East Hardy.
A single by Evan Hamilton and two walks loaded the bases for Price in the third inning. He cleared the bases with a grand slam to left.
A Nate Smith single and two walks loaded the bases for Haslacker in the second inning. He also went deep to left for a grand slam.
Also in the second inning, three walks loaded the bases for James Vincell from the Wildcats. He also cleared the bases on a shot to left.
Nate Sager went five innings for the Cougars, allowing six hits, five runs and eight walks with seven strikeouts.
Smith had three hits while Haslacker had two. Evan and Mason Hamilton also each had two hits for East Hardy.
Pendleton County used three pitchers, none lasting more than two innings. Dustin Vandevander went two innings, allowing five hits, six runs and four walks with two strikeouts.
Vincell and Jayden Roberson each had a pair of hits for the Wildcats.
East Hardy hosts Southern on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
