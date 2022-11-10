FROSTBURG — The box score will say that Mountain Ridge swept Northern 3-0 on Wednesday to win the Class 1A West Region 1 championship in Frostburg.
However, what it won’t point out is the fight that the Huskies (10-7) showed in all three sets. The Miners (15-2) held on to win in three sets 26-24, 25-20 and 25-22.
“I thought it was a great volleyball match, Northern is probably one of the better defensive teams that we play against,” Mountain Ridge head coach Valery Broadwater said. “I thought we played smart volleyball. Not always power volleyball, but hitting it to spots where they weren’t. I feel that was the difference.”
Mountain Ridge never led Northern by more than three points at any point in the match. The Huskies led for most of the final two sets, but the Miners came back to win with big runs late in each set.
“I’m gonna miss this team, I hate that our season is over,” Northern head coach Jamie Bailey said. “We just made some critical errors unlike Monday when we played Allegany and my setters and my hitters were synched up and crushing the ball. We just couldn’t crush the ball, and we couldn’t get a solid hit off.”
The first set had six ties and five lead changes. The Miners led 12-9 midway through before the Huskies went on a 6-3 run to tie the set at 15. A 3-0 run by Northern late gave them a 23-22 advantage.
“That’s just the team they are,” Bailey said. “That’s one of the big things I’m gonna miss. They don’t bicker in between themselves, they can be down points and they let it roll off their back. They come back fighting. They have such a great spirit and great heart for the game.”
A kill by Ella Snyder and an ace by Avery Tipton secured the win for Mountain Ridge.
The Huskies led the second set 6-5 early before the Miners went on a 7-5 run to lead 12-11. Up to that point, the score was either tied or Northern was leading.
Midway through the second set, Tipton produced the highlight of the match. She dug at a ball facing backwards from the net and got it over for a kill. That play gave Mountain Ridge a 16-14 lead, but Northern would tie it at 18 shortly after.
“They’re scrappy, we just try to keep staying on attack and throwing things at them,” Broadwater said of Northern. “Eventually, hopefully, you wear them down after a while.”
The Miners went on a 6-1 run to face set point. The Huskies scored a point to stay alive, but a serving error would take the set for Mountain Ridge. The second set was also very competitive and featured five ties and four lead changes.
The third set was very similar to the first two. It featured three ties and six lead changes. Northern led 5-3 early, but a 7-4 run gave the Miners a 10-9 lead. The teams went back-and-forth in scoring until a 10-8 run led to a Huskies lead at 19-17.
“Try to hit to open spots,” Broadwater said on her message during a late timeout. “The big block in the middle bothered us a little bit. We have to learn to get around it and into the spaces or in between or to the side.”
The rest of the set featured two ties and two lead changes, both by Mountain Ridge. A clutch save by the Miners set up match point at 24-22. An ace by Mia DeCarlo won the match and the region title for the Miners.
For Mountain Ridge, two players finished with a double-double. DeCarlo had 13 kills with 12 digs, eight points and three aces. Tipton had 16 assists, 16 digs, five points, three aces and one kill.
Kendall Kirkwood scored nine points with four kills, four digs, two blocks and two aces. Snyder finished with 14 kills, seven points, seven digs, one ace, one block and an assist.
“We look for all of them to be leaders out on the court,” Broadwater said. “At this stage of the game, I feel that everyone is a leader. Some people contribute in different aspects at different times. We dug some balls up in the back and then Mia and Ella finished it.”
For Northern, Braelynn Brenneman had a double-double with 12 kills, 12 points and four blocks, Madison Seese had nine kills with nine points and three blocks. Sophia Dewitt scored four points with four kills and four blocks.
“Unfortunately, the setter couldn’t get them to their sweet spot very often,” Bailey said of Brenneman and Seese. “We were playing out of system a lot. They’ve been my big hitters all season, so I was really hoping they could get bigger swings at the ball.”
The Huskies season comes to an end.
“They were so much fun,” Bailey said on what she’ll remember about this team. “They were a fun team, the dynamics on it are great. They balance each other out great. I love every single one of them and I’m gonna miss them a lot.”
Mountain Ridge tied a school record with their 15th win of the season.
“It shows consistency within this program,” Broadwater said. “We try to have a winning season every year. When we go out it doesn’t always work that way. That says a lot for our program, year after year when you can go out and be competitive and be a force that all the other local schools have to deal with, that speaks a lot.”
They also clinched a spot in the Maryland state quarterfinals on Friday. The Miners opponent and time will be determined.
