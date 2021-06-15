BOONSBORO — Allegany’s Jonathan Nelson, Mountain Ridge’s doubles team Joey Oyer and Jacob Ritchie and mixed doubles squad Madi Werner and Connor Lewis won 1A West Region championships in their respective disciplines Monday.
Led by their star doubles duos, the Miners took home the region team title.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the effort of our team today and on Thursday in sectionals,” Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. “It has been a strange year but to finish with a region championship is amazing. The kids are resilient and have continued to work hard and push through. Looking forward to seeing them compete at states.”
Werner and Lewis will compete in the 1A state semifinals at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center on Friday at 9 a.m. Oyer and Ritchie will play for the state title on Saturday, 1 p.m.
The Campers’ Nelson defeated Evan Row from Boonsboro, 7-5, 6-3, to advance to the state semis in singles.
“Jonathan played a great match,” Allegany coach Zach Ruppert said. “He played his game, stayed within himself and won the key points.”
Nelson’s state semifinal matchup will be on Friday, 9 a.m.
Oyer and Ritchie defeated Bryan Duft and Nick Stotler from Boonsboro, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
After dropping the first set, the Mountain Ridge duo kept their heads and fought to come back to win the second set. They maintained control in the third-set tiebreak, winning it 10-6 to claim the region championship.
“We used our athletic ability to stay alive in points, making Boonsboro work hard and were able to pull out the win,” Oyer said.
“We work well together on and off the court,” Ritchie added, “we are always together and on the same page! That was the difference.”
Werner and Lewis defeated Roe Razungawa and Bien Kennedy from Brunswick, 6-3, 4-6, 12-10.
The Mountain Ridge pair split the first two sets. They fell behind 9-5 in the third-set tiebreaker before roaring back to win the tiebreaker and match in thrilling fashion.
“Going into the match the nerves were a big factor,” Werner said, “but pulling out a win was an amazing feeling and being able to play at states is a great opportunity to look forward to.”
“Coming back from being down 9-5 to win the match and help our team win region championship was one of the best feelings of my life,” Lewis added.
Rachel Jones from Mountain Ridge lost a tough match in singles to Kayda Shives from Clear Spring, 6-3, 6-1.
Fort Hill’s girls doubles team of Abby Mandell and Keli Mandell also lost a very competitive match to Cassidy Rhodes and Madison Dhawver of Brunswick, 6-4, 6-3.
