FROSTBURG — It only makes sense for the goalkeeper on the top area defense to be named Goalkeeper of the Year. Bayleigh Lamberson left coaches with no other choice, as her stellar play in goal led a Mountain Ridge back line in 2021, en route to winning the top goalkeeper honor.
The individual awards and All-Area teams were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News.
“When Bayleigh stepped in, I wasn’t sure if we’d use her as a goalkeeper or out in the field,” said first-year head coach Todd Snyder. “Finding her talent in the girls we ended up having, we made the decision with Coach (Jason) Robinson and Coach (Jon) Miller to move her to goalkeeper. It was huge having her in goal. She’s a tall girl, very mobile and very athletic. That kind of nailed some things down for us on the back line.
“She’s sure-handed, so we didn’t have to worry about that. She could also start the attack for us and boot the ball close to midfield, so that was very beneficial for us as well.”
Lamberson was part of a Mountain Ridge back line that yielded 16 goals in 16 games with 10 shutouts, the last of which was a 3-0 win over Allegany at Miner Stadium to give the Miners (13-3-1) their first region title since 2015. The region-winning performance saw Lamberson forced to make just one save as the Mountain Ridge defense allowed just five shot attempts, four of which missed the frame of goal.
“They did an awesome job,” Snyder said of his team’s defense. “I thought Bayleigh did a really good job keeping the girls in front of her and having Allysen Miller in front of her controlling it. Bayleigh didn’t have to face a high number of shots, especially in games against local teams. The defense really took the pressure off and Bayleigh could position herself where she needed to be and control things. When she didn’t have to face 15 to 20 shots, she could concentrate and play at her best.”
In the Miners’ final game of the 2021 campaign, a 2-1 overtime loss to Brunswick in the state semifinals, Lamberson faced 13 shot attempts and eight on goal, making six saves. Her final two saves kept the game going in overtime.
“Bayleigh Lamberson did a phenomenal job in goal,” Snyder said following the loss. “She made a couple saves, there was one or two she pushed away. I can’t say enough about how far she’s come. Not to take away anything from the girls on the back line on defense. I thought they played really well. But Bayleigh did an awesome job in goal. I couldn’t be prouder of the girls.”
While Lamberson and her defense were incredible in their own right, Snyder also credited his midfield for being strong and reducing a trickle-down effect where penetration through the midfield adds unneeded stress on the back line.
“Honestly, in that respect, our defense wasn’t under constant pressure in a lot of our games,” Snyder said. “The midfield was able to hold the majority of the balls away from the defense and our front line was able to pressure teams. People don’t understand how important that is and can trickle down.”
Lamberson, a starter on the basketball team, makes first-team All-Area by virtue of winning the award and was also named All-WestMAC (Western Maryland Athletic Conference).
“She constantly came in everyday and worked her tail off,” Snyder said. “Whatever Coach Miller had for her, she was able to stand up to the challenge. Coach Miller did an awesome job with preparing Bayleigh in goal.
First, we started with her stamina. We built on drills and he worked on footwork with her and different hand-eye coordination things, then we worked on her positioning. With her height, it made it tough for opposing players just to get something by her.”
