FROSTBURG — Few Mountain Ridge soccer players have had a more illustrious career than goalkeeper Eathan Ashenfelter. After winning a state championship as the starting goalie as a sophomore, Ashenfelter capped off his high school career by being named the Joe Rowan Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
The individual awards and All-Area teams were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News by each team’s respective head coach.
“Eathan has been a mainstay in the goal since earning that spot his sophomore season,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale. “He has grown each year and this season really blossomed as a leader from the back. Eathan became a more vocal leader from the goal this season and stayed positive and actively involved throughout the matches. He commanded the defense in front of him and directed them to what he needed them to do.”
Playing in all 16 games for the 14-2 Miners, Ashenfelter allowed an area-low 11 goals while recording 33 saves with 10 shutouts, which was tied for most in the area. He is the first Mountain Ridge player to win Defensive Player of the Year since J.B. Darr in 2015.
Ashenfelter was also voted by his teammates the Co-Defensive Player of the Year for the Miners’ 2021 team.
He recorded seven shutouts in Western Maryland Athletic Conference play, blanking Southern, Northern and Fort Hill in both meetings while also shutting out Allegany once, en route to the Miners finishing a perfect 8-0 in the WestMAC.
Ashenfelter, one of Mountain Ridge’s captains in 2021, had a conference-best save percentage of .917% with 22 saves.
Part of any good goalkeeping play has to do with the defense in front of him, keeping the number of shots low and trying to limit close-range looks on goal.
“Eathan will be the first to tell you that his success stemmed from the quality of players that he had in front of him,” Nightengale said, “particularly the diamond defense that included Sam Rose, Bradyn Speir, Drew Haberlein, Brendan Kline, Owen Pratt and Chase Muir.”
The defensive group led to a Mountain Ridge program record for lowest saves in a single season with 33. But someone’s got to stop those shots, and Ashenfelter did an elite job doing so.
“The strong defense was cemented by Eathan Ashenfelter’s quality play,” Nightengale said. “He played every minute of all 16 games during the season. He took the majority of the reps in every practice and has done that for three seasons. He has truly been the ‘Ironman’ for the past three seasons.
“When a quality shot was taken, Eathan was there to make a quality save. He played solid angles and was aggressive in attacking the ball when it became a threat. Eathan has excellent hands as he caught most balls sent his way, never batting a ball down. He made some stellar saves throughout his career when he was challenged.”
Ashenfelter played an integral role in Mountain Ridge winning its third state title in school history in 2019.
During that season, after a 3-2 loss to Bishop Walsh that sent the Miners to 7-4, Ashenfelter yielded just two goals over the next eight games as Mountain Ridge won eight in a row for a state crown while outscoring opponents 25-2.
In the state title game, a 3-0 win over Francis Scott Key, Ashenfelter stopped all eight shots he faced to record his 12th shutout of the season, which is the most in a single season in school history.
“Eathan Ashenfelter’s stats and team’s successes certainly puts him in the conversation as one of Mountain Ridge soccer’s top goalkeepers,” said Nightengale. “He’s helped win a state championship, in the game which really vaulted him into making him one of the program’s greats. Coach Stuart Sommers has trained Eathan and has challenged him each and every practice. Eathan has always accepted the challenge and has worked hard to make himself one of the best.”
Although COVID took away the Miners’ chance to repeat as state champions with a large majority of the team’s core coming back, Ashenfelter tallied the second-most career shutouts at Mountain Ridge with 25, trailing Connor Eberly’s 32.
Ashenfelter also excels in the classroom, holding a 4.0 GPA as a member of the National Honor Society. He was also given a Minds in Motion award all four seasons.
“Eathan has followed a long line of strong goalkeepers at Mountain Ridge,” said Nightengale. “He has put his own signature in the books with his exceptional play, commitment and dedication to being the best he could be. I’m excited to see Eathan move on to play at Potomac State next season. There will be a big 192 square foot void to fill here at Mountain Ridge. He’s been fun to coach and has great potential to succeed in anything he sets his sights on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.