FROSTBURG — It’s not often a midfielder turns into a goalkeeper within the same season, let alone the best goalkeeper in the area.
Mountain Ridge’s Ethan Wilt did just that in 2022, winning the Dave Searles Goalkeeper of the Year award as voted by area coaches.
Wilt will receive his award at the Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet held on Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
Wilt began the 2022 campaign as an outside midfielder through the first four games, when the Miners began the year with a 3-0-1 mark.
On Sept. 15, in what ended up being a 5-1 win over Williamsport, then-starting goalkeeper Brycen Ritchie went down after 65 minutes following a violent collision and, eventually, was ruled out for the remainder of the season.
“Ethan had been told since his freshman season to be prepared with his gloves and goalie jersey,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale. “At the moment when Brycen had to leave the game, I asked Ethan if he had his keeper stuff. He replied, ‘Yep,’ and ran to his bag to retrieve his gloves and jersey.”
The rest, as they say, was history.
Wilt stepped in for the final 15 minutes and never looked back, becoming the fifth Mountain Ridge goalkeeper to win the award — Brady Rounds won it in 2018 and shared it in 2017, Calen Ryan took home the honor in 2015, Jake Hafer won it in 2013 and, in the second year the award was handed out, Conner Eberly won it in 2011.
“With Brycen’s season over from the injury, Ethan stepped in and took ownership of the goal,” Nightengale said. “His teammates rallied behind him and each gained confidence with every practice and game.”
It wasn’t the first experience between the posts for Wilt, a senior, who was moved up to the varsity squad during his freshman year to back up goalkeeper Eathan Ashenfelter, who shared Joe Rowan Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.
“He gained valuable experience during that 2019 team’s state championship run,” Nightengale said of Wilt.
It was a record-setting season for Wilt, whose .264 goals against average is the best in Mountain Ridge’s 15-year history. In 15 games and 910 minutes between the posts, he yielded just three goals and made 24 saves while recording eight shutouts.
“Ethan’s length at 6-foot-4 gave him a great advantage for anything up in the air,” Nightengale said. “The defense in front of him of Sam Rose, Drew Haberlein, Brendan Kline and Sean Strawderman kept many of the opposing team’s threats from ever getting to Ethan.
“When he did have saves and/or pickups, he was able to put great pressure on the opponent’s defense with his booming kicks that traveled up to 60 yards, and had great height on his punts that not many defenders wanted to head.”
Nightengale noted that Wilt’s best performance came in his first full game at goalkeeper five nights after the Williamsport game, when the Miners hosted Allegany.
After the Campers scored just over nine minutes before halftime, Wilt stood tall the rest of the way as the Miners battled to a 1-1 tie after double overtime.
“Prior to the overtime periods, Ethan made several incredible saves in the final minutes to send the game into OT,” Nightengale recalled. “It was like a rugby scrum in which the ball was loose and he made stops and a save while army crawling on his stomach. It was a defining moment for our season and for him being the wall in the back.”
Following the tie against Allegany, Wilt and the Miners posted four straight shutouts. Then, after a 4-1 win over the Campers, Wilt picked up three more consecutive shutouts to close out the regular season.
Wilt’s eighth shutout came in a 5-0 win over Southern in the region semifinals before the Miners’ season came to a close in a 1-0 defeat to Allegany in the region final.
“Ethan has been a pleasure to coach,” Nightengale said. “He is a fun kid to be around and has worked hard in receiving this honor. With his short time in goal, he landed himself No. 1 in program history in fewest saves and goals against average.”
Off the field, Wilt holds a 3.33 GPA and was a Minds in Motion winner in 2021 and 2022, while excelling at hurdles as a member of the track & field team.
