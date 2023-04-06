FROSTBURG — Evan Cook poured in goal after goal after goal from the midfield, as he was named Dr. Raul Felipa Offensive Player of the Year as voted by area head coaches.
Cook will receive his award at the Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet held on Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
After a sophomore season in which he scored one goal in two appearances for the varsity team, Cook showed his goal-scoring prowess as a junior with eight goals in 15 games from midfield.
The senior captain followed it up with a 16-goal, five-assist season in 16 games played in 2022.
“He is one of the top central midfielders in Mountain Ridge history,” Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. “His play was complemented by many coaches this season, including Williamsport coach Chris Downs who stated that he’s the best center mid he’s seen us have.”
Cook partnered primarily with Owen Pratt in the Miners’ central midfield, controlling play and orchestrating the attack.
“Evan is outstanding on the ball and was the best one-touch player around,” Nightengale said. “He made our team better with his soft touch and ability to distribute the ball to his teammates for offensive attacks. … He doubled his scoring output and increased his assists (from 2021 to 2022). This is something he worked on every day at practice and during the offseason.”
Cook’s 16 goals were a team-best while his five assists finished second among his Mountain Ridge teammates, with Will Haberlein dishing out six assists.
“Evan had outstanding field vision and could deliver through balls that would find the feet of his teammates in stride,” Nightengale said.
“Evan was a workhorse not only in games but in practice too. He wanted to get better and pushed his teammates to get better as well. He played the majority of the minutes of most games, never asking to come out, and worked at a high rate covering a lot of mileage during those 80 minutes.”
Cook tallied a goal or assist in 12 of Mountain Ridge’s 16 games and found the back of the net in 10 games.
The two-year starter had three multi-goal games, netting four goals in a 6-0 win over Northern, a hat trick in a 9-0 victory over Fort Hill and a pair of goals in a late-season 3-0 win over Southern.
“Evan also worked on getting stronger during the offseason,” Nightengale said, “and the benefits of that were evident in his ability to handle physical play in the middle of the field.
“He has incredible versatility with both feet. He strikes the ball equally well with either foot and scored several goals with his left foot. The amount of power he generated on his shots was truly amazing to watch. In fact, it was a left-footed goal that really opened up his scoring as he had many near misses before that strike got him rolling. He was a player who was so focused on shooting to the post and really locked in on being so precise.”
Cook was All-Area second team and All-Conference honorable mention in 2021.
Following the 2022 campaign, Cook was named MaxPreps Mountain Ridge Player of the Year and was selected by his teammates the team MVP.
“Evan was not only a great soccer player for us but he is a fun and enjoyable kid with a great personality,” Nightengale concluded. “He would joke around with you during times, yet when it was go-time, he was all business. We will certainly miss him next season.”
Off the field, Cook holds a 4.15 GPA and has been a recipient of the Minds in Motion awards all four years of his high school career.
