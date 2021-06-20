COLUMBIA — State Champions. A title that describes few athletes. After not having a season last year, seniors Joey Oyer and Jacob Ritchie were out to win.
This is second state title won by a Mountain Ridge doubles team. Seth Jones and Megan Murphy won the mixed doubles title in 2019. These are the only two Allegany County state tennis champions.
Oyer and Ritchie went undefeated the entire season and won the regional match in a tight tiebreaker. After winning on Monday, they had a break due to a bye in the state semi-final round.
Oyer explained, “People kept saying the worst we could do is second place and that should relieve some of the nerves that we had, but we did not want second place.”
The dynamic Miner duo won the first set against Patterson Mill (6-3) only to lose the second set (2-6). With the set score being 1-1, the athletes had to go into a third set, 10-point tiebreaker.
Ritchie said, “Going into the tiebreaker, Joey and I had faced this same situation at regionals, and we knew we had to put everything we had into winning those points. We knew we had to take it one point at a time and rely on each other to get us through that long set.”
The tiebreaker kept close the entire 10 points. Starting off, Ritchie returned the serve to the perfect spot in the corner. Each point after that was a fight from the initial serve, to lobs, to the net play.
Coach Rob Duncan explained, “They won the first set 6-3, but then lost momentum in the second set losing 6-2. But came back to win all the big points in the tiebreaker to win 10-8. These two have been in tight spots throughout their careers in all sports and kept their composure and found a way to win. So proud of these two. From the beginning of season to now, just kept working and improving.”
Both Oyer and Ritchie were previous state champions. They were members of the 2019 Boys State Championship team. Joey Oyer was also on the 4x800 team that won on Friday. Oyer said, “On my car ride home it hit me that I just won two state championships in two days, in two different sports, and that many people can’t say they have even had the chance to do that.”
After such a different year, the Miners pulled off a huge win. From improving their skills on their own, to practicing with their team, Oyer and Ritchie were determined to win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.