FROSTBURG — After making first-team All-Area as a junior, Sam Rose put on quite an encore, winning the Joe Rowan Defensive Player of the Year award as voted by area coaches.
Rose will receive his award at the Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet held on Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
Rose, a senior captain, was stalwart in a Mountain Ridge defense that posted 10 shutouts in a 13-1-2 season.
The senior captain played as the sweeper in the Miners’ diamond defense formation, which requires a very quick and highly-talented player.
Rose was all of that — and then some — according to Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale.
“Sam has a high soccer IQ, as he has played soccer on club teams, helping to polish his talents,” Nightengale said. “He is a speedy, shutdown defender. Sam is very difficult to beat as he uses his speed and angles to close out the opponent’s attackers. He also uses his speed to push forward on attack, but also to recover when necessary.”
Centerbacks typically don’t light up the goals and assists portions on the stat sheet, and Rose was no different, recording one assist on the year in the Miners’ regular-season finale, an 8-0 win over Fort Hill.
Rose’s impact, however, was felt beyond the traditional statistics, providing a leadership role and a steady force in the transition from defense to attack.
“He uses his ball skills to possess the ball and distributes the ball for counters well,” Nightengale said. “He has been able to maintain possession of the ball and play it up field instead of losing possession and kicking it out of bounds.
“Out of the air, Sam is top tier. He reads the ball well, uses his excellent jumping ability and wins most 50/50 balls. He is not afraid of the physical side of the game and has run through many 50/50 balls throughout the season.”
Rose has been a member of the varsity team every year of his high school career, playing as a midfielder on Mountain Ridge’s 2019 state championship team.
He was then moved to defense during the COVID season, where he stayed for his junior and senior campaigns.
In addition to first-team All-Area and second-team All-Conference honors in 2021, Rose was named team Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.
During Rose’s two full seasons in defense, the Miners posted 20 shutouts and yielded 17 goals in 32 games.
Rose and the Miners’ defense in 2022 yielded just six goals, 56 shot attempts and 28 shots on frame.
“Sam has had a very successful soccer career at Mountain Ridge,” said Nightengale. “He has led the defense the past two seasons, two of the top defenses to come through Mountain Ridge.
“Many area coaches have noticed Sam’s defensive talents as they recognized him for this award and have put him in the conversation as the top defender to play at Mountain Ridge.”
Rose excels in the classroom too, being a two-time recipient of Minds in Motion awards in 2019 and 2021.
