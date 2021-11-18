BEL AIR — Mountain Ridge felt like a team of destiny, but it ran into a buzzsaw at Harford Community College on Thursday.
The feisty Miners (13-7), making their first Class 1A state finals appearance, were no match for mighty Williamsport (18-2), who rolled to a 25-3, 25-7, 25-8, rout. With the win, the Wildcats took home their state-record 16th title.
Mountain Ridge didn’t leave empty-handed, as the school from Frostburg was awarded the Lesley W. Cooke Sportsmanship Award.
“We knew the tradition that they have and respect that very much,” Miners head coach Valery Broadwater said of the opposition from Washington County. “We just wanted to come in and play our game and hopefully give them some competition.
“They just seemed like they were always clicking on all cylinders. Every pass was perfect, every set was perfect and it ended with their hitters just putting it down. I was impressed with their defensive ability because it felt like everything we were throwing at them they were getting a hand on or passing it forward.”
The loss closes out a valiant run for Mountain Ridge, who defeated Northern, Fort Hill, North Dorchester and Bohemia Manor in consecutive win-or-go-home postseason contests to advance to the title game.
It won’t be the end of the road for the Miners, as the roster contains zero seniors. They won’t be sneaking up on anybody next year.
“I’m just very proud that we did this,” the Miners’ Mia DeCarlo said. “I didn’t expect to be at this point, but I’m very proud that we did it, and we worked very hard to be here. All the energy and the effort that the girls put in to get to this moment. Even though we got second, I just know that we tried our hardest and we can just be proud of that.”
Going into the playoffs, few believed the Miners, just 9-6 at the time, would be playing for some hardware. Mountain Ridge proved everyone wrong, including itself, to finish second in its first state tournament appearance.
“We’re so young that I don’t think people expected us to get this far,” Miners hitter Ella Snyder said. “I don’t think we expected to get this far. Coach always said we were the underdog, and I’m just proud of how we came this far. We played well together. We left it out on the floor I think.”
“Because we’re such a young team and we have no seniors and two freshmen, people don’t expect much from us,” Mountain Ridge setter Avery Tipton said. “I’m just glad that we made it to the state championship with our team.”
If Mountain Ridge and its fans weren’t already aware of Williamsport’s history, the public address announcer made sure to remind them. Before player introductions, all 15 titles were read out one by one.
The Wildcats were as advertised. Every spike by DeCarlo and Snyder seemed to come back. Meanwhile, Williamsport whipped the ball around with ease, with the kill shot coming on the heels of pinpoint sets.
“Collectively, as a team, the girls played exceptionally well,” Williamsport head coach Karen Hampton said. When asked if it’s the best the Wildcats have executed this year, she responded, “I would say so.”
Broadwater called a timeout after Berkley Simmons tallied an ace to put Williamsport ahead 6-1 in the first, and after back-to-back aces, the senior pushed the lead to 9-1.
The Miners called another timeout down 13-3, and the Wildcats proceeded to end the game on a 12-0 run to win the opening set, 25-3, in just 10 minutes of game time.
“Until you are across from the net from them, you don’t realize the power and the timing of things that they have down pat,” Broadwater said. “Stuff that you can’t practice sometimes.”
The Mountain Ridge faithful tried to will their girls to victory with a loud ovation between games, but it had little effect. The Miners did play better, trailing just 3-2 after five points.
A quick 7-0 Williamsport run crushed any hopes of a comeback.
Broadwater still tried to settle her squad, calling another timeout down 13-3 in the second. DeCarlo tallied a kill on the first point after the stoppage, yet the Wildcats answered with another spotless seven-point burst.
Williamsport senior hitter Mackenzie Pryor put the finishing touches on the second game by floating a kill to the open space behind the Mountain Ridge blockers for a 25-7 win.
The Wildcats started the third game up 11-0 and that was all she wrote. Mountain Ridge did win two straight points with a Snyder kill and a kill off a bump to trim the deficit to 16-7, but it never got closer, falling 25-8 in the final game.
Snyder tallied two service points, two kills and six digs to lead the Miners. DeCarlo garnered a service point, a kill and seven digs. Kaitlyn Simpson finished with a team-high three assists and added a block.
Mountain Ridge will have everyone return next year, and it’ll have a target on its back in the West Region. The Miners have seen what’s possible, no matter how unlikely it seemed in the middle of the year.
“Because we’re young, it’s a good experience to be here,” Broadwater said. “It gives us some goals to set for the future. We’re just gonna try to get better every day.”
