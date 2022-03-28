FROSTBURG — After not having a proper freshman season, Mountain Ridge forward Sydney Snyder put herself on the map in a big way, marauding area defenses en route to being named Offensive Player of the Year.
Snyder contributed to just over 60% of the Miners’ goals in 2021, tallying 20 goals and 14 assists on 56 Mountain Ridge goals.
“I thought she had a really good season,” said Snyder’s father and Mountain Ridge first-year head coach Todd Snyder. “We tried to play through her as much as we could, not just for her scoring ability but her distribution as well. I look at her as more of a distributor and field general, but she was able to find the back of the net a ton.
“She really stepped up. I think she was the leading scorer in the COVID season, but she got the train rolling and kept it going for us.”
Snyder had a knack for lulling defenders into a false sense of security, possessing the ability to find that higher gear and pouncing when the opportunity presented itself.
“There are girls you watch that have a gear, but it seems like Syd has a third, fourth and fifth gear,” said coach Snyder. “She’s such a strong kid. She takes a lot of contact and can play through contact. That never seemed to bother her. She was double- and triple-teamed quite a bit. They tried different methods to stop her. While she’s very strong on her left foot, she’s just as capable to get to the right foot and she’s just as lethal with it.”
Snyder was part of a lethal attacking group that led the Miners to their first state semifinal appearance since 2015, where they fell in overtime to Brunswick. Snyder scored Mountain Ridge’s lone tally in the 2-1 loss.
Reese Rizzo added 12 goals and three assists to the forward group, Meredith Munday added eight goals and three assists, and Isabella Robison had five goals and four helpers.
“We played multiple girls there, and they were able to get Syd the ball,” coach Snyder said. “I don’t think there were a lot of goals Syd scored that were assisted. But if they weren’t getting Syd the ball in the situation they were in, she probably doesn’t score. Reese Rizzo stepped in as a freshman, Meredith Munday did a phenomenal job. And the midfield did an amazing job as well. Syd was lethal anywhere within 25 yards. We wanted her to score more than she did, but she was still able to have a fantastic sophomore season.”
Snyder possessed a 3.95 GPA in the winter and hopes to be a National Honor Society member once she’s able to become one as a junior. Snyder is a multi-sport athlete, featuring as the leading scorer on the girls basketball team and also running track in the spring, in addition to playing travel soccer and travel basketball.
