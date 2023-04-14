FROSTBURG — Despite missing out on her freshman season due to the pandemic, Mountain Ridge’s Sydney Snyder is racking up quite a trophy cabinet.
The junior was involved in nearly 70% of the Miners’ goals in 2022, as she was voted by area head coaches the Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Snyder will receive her award at the Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet to be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
Snyder, a junior, tallied 15 goals and dished out 19 assists in 16 games for the 13-3 Miners.
“We asked a lot of Sydney all season,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder. “She consistently had different defensive sets trying to control what she is able to do. We asked that Syd distribute quite a bit, but yet still attack. Sydney will look to get her teammates involved.
“There are times where she needs to look to score more, but that is not who she is. She wants to see her teammates score, just as much as she wants to score herself.”
Sydney Snyder’s goal contribution finished at 69.4%, up from 60.1% in 2021. Her goal tally went down from her sophomore campaign (20), but Snyder got her teammates involved more with six additional assists from 2021 (13) while playing in one fewer game in 2022.
Snyder broke onto the scene during the COVID-shortened season during 2020-21, scoring eight goals and three assists in six games as a freshman.
After her 33-goal contributions as a sophomore, opposing teams adjusted and game planned more for Snyder, but it did little to deter the forward/midfielder.
“Sydney has learned to play with her back to the goal over the last two years,” Todd Snyder said. “Usually, there are several defenders trying to keep Syd from turning. She has learned to take what the defenses are giving her and use that to our advantage.
“She likes playing outside where there is more space, but she maintains possession so well that she fits our team better up front. When she does get the chance to turn, she sees the field so well that she’s able to find her teammates.”
Sydney Snyder accounted for half of the Miners’ assists on the year, with 38 of 49 goals tallying an assist.
Mountain Ridge finished as Western Maryland Athletic Conference champions for the second year in a row with a 7-1 mark and was the top seed in Class 1A West before falling in overtime to Allegany in the region final.
“The loss in the Region final did not sit well with Syd and her teammates,” Todd Snyder concluded. “I look for Sydney and her teammates to come back for a great 2023 season. I look forward to seeing what they are able to accomplish.”
Sydney Snyder possesses a 4.25 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is a multi-sport athlete, playing basketball in the winter and running track in the spring. She also plays club soccer and basketball with FC Forest Soccer Club and WSBG Basketball.
