CUMBERLAND — After not holding the playoffs in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced seedings for the 2021-22 playoffs on Tuesday afternoon.
Action tips off on Friday with the region quarterfinals, followed by the region semifinals next week on Monday and Tuesday and the region finals on Wednesday and Thursday. State quarterfinal games are set for Friday and/or Saturday of next week.
The state semifinals will be played at a neutral site high school (North Point, Henry A. Wise, Montgomery Blair, Paint Branch, Richard Montgomery) on Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9.
State championship games will be played March 10-12 at the University of Maryland.
Brackets for all regions and classes can be found online at https://www.mpssaa.org/state-championships/basketball/mpssaa-basketball-state-championships-central/.
Boys
After finishing the regular season 17-3, Mountain Ridge was awarded the top seed in West Region I. The Miners will host on Monday the winner of the region quarterfinal matchup of No. 4 Northern (11-11) and No. 5 Fort Hill (6-14). The Huskies will host the Sentinels on Friday. Allegany (16-4) falls in behind at No. 2 and will host No. 3 Southern (11-7) on Monday, 6 p.m. The winners of the semifinal games will meet on Wednesday, March 2, at the higher seed.
Girls
Allegany rode an eight-game winning streak to close out the regular season, finishing 13-5 and nabbing the top overall seed in West Region I. No. 2 Fort Hill (13-6) will host No. 3 Mountain Ridge (12-6) in the region semifinals on Tuesday, March 1. Northern (9-12) gets the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Southern (4-16) in the region quarterfinals on Friday, 5:30 p.m. The winner of that game will travel to Allegany on March 1 for a regional semifinal showdown, with the semifinal winners meeting on March 3 in the region final.
