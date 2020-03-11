CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Wednesday evening that fans and media will not be eligible to attend this weekend's basketball state tournament, which will affect those hoping to travel east to support the Southern boys and girls teams.
The boys portion of the tournament will be held as scheduled at University of Maryland-College Park's Xfinity Center, while the girls tournament will still be played at SECU Arena at Towson University.
The Southern boys, the top overall seed in Class 1A, play No. 5 Edmondson-Westside on Friday, 5 p.m., while the Lady Rams, No. 2 in Class 1A, play No. 6 Surrattsville at 9 p.m.
MPSSAA released the following Wednesday:
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Boys and Girls State Basketball Championships are scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 12, 2020 – Saturday, March 14, 2020, with the following modifications. Please see the below information as it relates to these contests.
State Championship Sites
The MPSSAA, Towson University, and the University of Maryland have been working collaboratively regarding any changes to the state basketball championships. Unfortunately, recent developments have forced all entities to determine the events will be held in a closed gym format, but will remain at Towson University and the University of Maryland.
Those Eligible to Attend
The state basketball championships will be a closed gym at the venues listed above in which only the following individuals will be allowed into the contest.
• Essential Tournament staffing
• Participating teams limited to the official party of 21 as detailed on page 8 of the MPSSAA Winter Bulletin
• Certified Athletic Trainer of participating teams
• Officials
• Parents or legal guardians of participating players and significant others of coaching staff
• Superintendent or Superintendent designee for Athletics
• School Principal
• School Athletic Director
Ticket Refunds
All online ticket sales already purchased for the Boys and Girls Basketball State Championships will be voided and fully refunded.
Parents and Legal Guardian Tickets
School athletic directors will be contacted to provide a list of parents/legal guardians and instructions for those individuals to obtain tickets to the event.
Online Streaming
The MPSSAA is working to set up an online streaming service of all games. Please check back for a link to watch the contests.
Media
Members of the media will not be eligible to attend and will be provided a link to watch the contests online.
Members of the media who have registered online for media credentials will be provided a conference call number for a post-game press conference with coaches and select student-athletes.
Teams
Pre-game and post-game handshakes may be replaced with fist bumps, forearm bumps, elbow bumps, or coaches may collectively agree upon a form of acknowledgment of both schools.
