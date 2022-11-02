Final Class 1A Point Standings
;W;L;Win Pts;Bonus;Total pts.;Pt. Avg.
West Region
1. Mtn. Ridge;9;0;54.00;43.00;97.00;10.78
2. Fort Hill;8;1;52.00;35.00;87.00;9.67
3. Allegany;6;3;36.00;17.00;53.00;5.89
4. Northern;4;5;24.00;17.00;41.00;4.56
5. Smithsburg;3;6;18.00;4.00;22.00;2.44
6. Clear Spring;2;7;12.00;6.00;18.00;2.00
7. Southern-G;1;8;6.00;0.00;6.00;0.67
*Hancock;0;9;0.00;0.00;0.00;0.00
*Hancock has withdrawn from the playoffs
———
South Region
1. Forest Park;6;3;36.00;17.10;53.10;5.90
2. Lake Clifton;6;3;36.00;15.60;51.60;5.73
3. Frederick Douglass-B;5 2;31.00;5.80;36.80;5.26
4. Edmondson;2;6;13.00;3.80;16.80;2.10
5. Lewis;1;7;6.00;1.00;7.00;0.88
6. Ben Franklin;1;7;7.00;0.00;7.00;0.88
———
North Region
1. Joppatowne;8;1;48.00;32.60;80.60;8.96
2. Patterson Mill;7;2;42.00;24.00;66.00;7.33
3. Brunswick;6;3;39.00;21.00;60.00;6.67
4. Loch Raven;4;5;25.00;10.10;35.10;3.90
5. SEED School;4;4;24.00;2.00;26.00;3.25
6. Catoctin;2;7;15.00;4.00;19.00;2.11
7. Pikesville;1;8;6.00;1.10;7.10;0.79
8. Havre de Grace;0;9;0.00;0.00;0.00;0.00
———
East Region
1. Col. Richardson;6;3;36.00;16.00;52.00;5.78
2. Green Street;5;3;30.00;13.80;43.80;5.48
3. Perryville;5;4;31.00;17.00;48.00;5.33
4. Bo. Manor;5;4;31.00;16.00;47.00;5.22
5. Surrattsville;4;5;26.00;7.20;33.20;3.69
6. Kent County;2;7;12.00;2.00;14.00;1.56
7. Snow Hill;2;7;12.00;2.00;14.00;1.56
8. Washington;0;8;0.00;0.00;0.00;0.00
———
Overall
;Region;W-L;Pts.
1. Mtn. Ridge;W;9-0;10.78
2. Fort Hill;W;8-1;9.67
3. Joppatowne;N;8-1;8.96
4. Patterson Mill;N;7-2;7.33
5. Brunswick;N;6-3;6.67
6. Forest Park;S;6-3;5.90
7. Allegany;W;6-3;5.89
8. Col. Richardson;E;6-3;5.78
9. Lake Clifton;S;6-3;5.73
10. Green Street;5-3;5.48
