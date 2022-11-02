Final Class 1A Point Standings

;W;L;Win Pts;Bonus;Total pts.;Pt. Avg.

West Region

1. Mtn. Ridge;9;0;54.00;43.00;97.00;10.78

2. Fort Hill;8;1;52.00;35.00;87.00;9.67

3. Allegany;6;3;36.00;17.00;53.00;5.89

4. Northern;4;5;24.00;17.00;41.00;4.56

5. Smithsburg;3;6;18.00;4.00;22.00;2.44

6. Clear Spring;2;7;12.00;6.00;18.00;2.00

7. Southern-G;1;8;6.00;0.00;6.00;0.67

*Hancock;0;9;0.00;0.00;0.00;0.00

*Hancock has withdrawn from the playoffs

———

South Region

1. Forest Park;6;3;36.00;17.10;53.10;5.90

2. Lake Clifton;6;3;36.00;15.60;51.60;5.73

3. Frederick Douglass-B;5 2;31.00;5.80;36.80;5.26

4. Edmondson;2;6;13.00;3.80;16.80;2.10

5. Lewis;1;7;6.00;1.00;7.00;0.88

6. Ben Franklin;1;7;7.00;0.00;7.00;0.88

———

North Region

1. Joppatowne;8;1;48.00;32.60;80.60;8.96

2. Patterson Mill;7;2;42.00;24.00;66.00;7.33

3. Brunswick;6;3;39.00;21.00;60.00;6.67

4. Loch Raven;4;5;25.00;10.10;35.10;3.90

5. SEED School;4;4;24.00;2.00;26.00;3.25

6. Catoctin;2;7;15.00;4.00;19.00;2.11

7. Pikesville;1;8;6.00;1.10;7.10;0.79

8. Havre de Grace;0;9;0.00;0.00;0.00;0.00

———

East Region

1. Col. Richardson;6;3;36.00;16.00;52.00;5.78

2. Green Street;5;3;30.00;13.80;43.80;5.48

3. Perryville;5;4;31.00;17.00;48.00;5.33

4. Bo. Manor;5;4;31.00;16.00;47.00;5.22

5. Surrattsville;4;5;26.00;7.20;33.20;3.69

6. Kent County;2;7;12.00;2.00;14.00;1.56

7. Snow Hill;2;7;12.00;2.00;14.00;1.56

8. Washington;0;8;0.00;0.00;0.00;0.00

———

Overall

;Region;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge;W;9-0;10.78

2. Fort Hill;W;8-1;9.67

3. Joppatowne;N;8-1;8.96

4. Patterson Mill;N;7-2;7.33

5. Brunswick;N;6-3;6.67

6. Forest Park;S;6-3;5.90

7. Allegany;W;6-3;5.89

8. Col. Richardson;E;6-3;5.78

9. Lake Clifton;S;6-3;5.73

10. Green Street;5-3;5.48

