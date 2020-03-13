CUMBERLAND — Less than 24 hours after the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced that this weekend’s boys and girls high school basketball state tournaments would be played behind closed doors, the MPSSAA announced Thursday afternoon that both state tournaments would be postponed until further notice.
The decision affects numerous schools and communities throughout the state, but Southern High School was affected in a big way, as both teams were slated to play today in the Class 1A semifinals. The boys were to play at the Xfinity Center at University of Maryland-College Park against Edmondson-Westside, 5 p.m., and the girls team was scheduled to square off with Surrattsville at 9 p.m. at Towson University’s SECU Arena.
Although the seasons are not yet officially over for schools throughout Maryland, it’s difficult to fathom a situation where the semifinals and finals could be played in the coming weeks after Gov. Larry Hogan held a press conference on Thursday, where state Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon said all public schools in Maryland will be closed from Monday through March 27. Additionally, Allegany County Public Schools Public Information Officer Mia Perlozzo Cross added: “All school functions are canceled beginning Friday, March 13, 2020, effective at the end of the school day until further notice.”
No further update was available from MPSSAA as of 8 p.m. Thursday evening.
“What happens is there’s a lot of effort and work that goes into all this,” said Southern boys head coach Tom Bosley, who had just finished possibly his team’s final practice of the season. “You feel really bad for players and parents and people who sacrificed so much for this group to get where it got to.
“Nobody was ready for this. Maybe there was a long-range possibility, but I’m not questioning the decision. The challenges of playing in another state semifinal were exciting. This group wanted to get back. This senior group went undefeated in JV, had one loss as freshmen, three losses last year and three losses this year.”
It was a hectic 24 hours for Bosley and his staff, who were at assistant head coach and Southern Athletic Director Matt Redinger’s house Wednesday night to break down film one last time before embarking upon College Park on Friday.
“We were at Coach (Redinger’s house) getting ready to break down film for last time,” said Bosley of when they saw the initial breaking news. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t miss anything on film.”
About 10 minutes before they were to start, Redinger received the email about the MPSSAA’s decision to play games behind closed doors, with the only fans in attendance being the parents and legal guardians of the players.
“We paused until about 10, 10:30 because we were all trying to help each other out in notifying players, parents, school officials and such.”
Thursday was Bosley’s team’s 74th practice since Nov. 14, ending on a somber note.
“It was a very emotional time,” he said. “There was hardly any talking at all. ... Everybody knew it (was the end of the season) and wanted to get out of there, but they sat in the dressing room for a while. There wasn’t much said because nothing needed to be said.
“You can tell when you coach groups like this — it’s a close-knit team, staff as well. Coaches get to do this again possibly, but when the seniors are done, they’re done. Its the first time we’ve won the last game of the year, but that state championship still hasn’t happened.”
Further updates will be provided at times-news.com as they become available.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
