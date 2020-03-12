CUMBERLAND — Less than 24 hours after the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced that the high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments would be played behind closed doors, the MPSSAA announced Thursday afternoon that both tournaments would be postponed until further notice.
The move comes in response to the new coronavirus.
The Southern boys team was slated to play Edmondson-Westside on Friday, 5 p.m., at the Xfinity Center at University of Maryland-College Park.
The Southern girls team was scheduled to play Surrattsville on Friday at 9 p.m. at SECU Arena at Towson University.
Updates will be posted to times-news.com as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.