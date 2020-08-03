CUMBERLAND — Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced on Monday afternoon its decision to postpone fall and winter sports during the first semester.
The announcement ensures that Maryland public high school athletics will not be played during the first 18 academic weeks. The fall sports season was set to begin with tryouts Aug. 12.
"The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) in consultation with the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), and the Public School Superintendent Association of Maryland (PSSAM) has decided to postpone the 2020 high school fall and winter competition season during the first semester," a press release from MPSSAA read. "This decision comes in light of the recent announcements of local school systems to begin education virtually and provides each school system with options for the gradual increase of student engagement for the physical and social-emotional health of students."
MPSSAA didn't announce a plan for sports to be played during the second semester, but said that it will be announced "in the coming weeks prior to the start of the 2020-2021 academic year."
"The health and safety of student participants, coaches and officials is a primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities," said the release. "The MPSSAA, the PSSAM and the Maryland State Department of Education collectively share a commitment for the return of these highly beneficial educational programs when it is deemed safe for all school communities."
