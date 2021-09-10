MR Sydney Snyder chases ball

Mountain Ridge’s Sydney Snyder (6) chases after the ball while being pursued by a Southern defender during the Miners’ 7-0 victory Thursday at Miner Stadium. Snyder scored four goals in Mountain Ridge’s season opener.

FROSTBURG — Sydney Snyder scored four goals and Kylee Kiddy added two more as Mountain Ridge opened its season with a shutout over Southern 7-0 Thursday evening at Miner Stadium.

The Miners led 3-0 at halftime on goals by Taylor Farris and two from Snyder. Farris’ goal at 19:31 was unassisted and Snyder’s goals were assisted by Haley Llewellyn and Isabella Robison.

In the second half, Snyder scored twice unassisted within a two-minute span, the first at 32:05 and then again at 30:40.

Kiddy’s goals closed out the scoring at 20:25 and 6:56. The first goal was assisted by Claire Raesley. The second was unassisted.

The Miners dominated in shots on goal, 18-3 and shots overall at 28-4.

Mountain Ridge’s Bayleigh Lamberson made two saves and McKenna Swisher stopped one.

Southern’s Bailey Hawk and Delaney Rinard combined to make 11 saves.

Mountain Ridge (1-0) hosts the soccer shootout today playing Brunswick at 10 a.m. and Oakdale at 6 p.m. It will host Bishop Walsh on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Southern (0-3) plays Berlin, Pennsylvania, today at 11 a.m.

