FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge, who outlasted Northern in three tightly-contested sets to sweep the Huskies and capture the West Region championship Wednesday evening in Frostburg, will play Patterson Mill on Friday.
After reseeding, the Miners are the second seed and Patterson Mill of Bel Air is No. 7. The time for the Class 1A state quarterfinal has yet to be determined.
Clear Spring is the top seed and will play the eighth-seed Dunbar Poets.
Mountain Ridge will not play Clear Spring. The drop head in Thursday's print edition was incorrect.
For more, see https://scorebooklive.com/maryland/volleyball/brackets/2680.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.