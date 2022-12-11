MERCERSBURG, Pa. — Mountain Ridge junior Xavier Twyman opened the indoor track season with an upset win in the 55-meter dash, out running 72 runners with a time of 6.72 seconds on Saturday.
Casey Culler took third place in the 1600-meter run.
The Miners’ Mary Delaney placed second in both the 800-meter and 1600-meter run in the girls meet.
Fort Hill’s Hannah Custer placed second in the pole vault. The teams will compete on Saturday at Hagerstown Community College.
