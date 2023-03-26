BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain Ridge boys and girls teams both place third at the Connect Bridgeport Invitational, and the Miners, Fort Hill and Northern logged individual champions.
On the boys side, Casey Culler, Ethan Wilt and Nick Vitak each won individual events for Mountain Ridge, and the Miners' 4x800-meter relay team of Will Haberlein, Ackerly Mulcaster, Sean Strawderman and Owen Pratt also took first.
Carter Hess of Fort Hill and Ethyn Peck of Northern won individual events as well.
Wilt won the 300m Hurdles (41.8) and finished second in the 110m Hurdles, Culler won the 800m (2:00.99), and Vitak won the Pole Vault (8’ 6”) for the Miners.
Carter Hess took the Discus (143’ 9”) for the Sentinels. For the Huskies, Peck won the 3200m (10:47.45) and placed third in the 1600m.
Mountain Ridge was able to finish third as a team behind the top-8 efforts of Mulcaster (1660m, fourth; 800m, fifth), Xavier Twyman (100m, second; 200m, third), Andrew Ketterman (pole vault, sixth), Haberlein (800m, third), Peyton Miller (shot put, sixth), Pratt (3200m, sixth), Brendan Kline (800m, seventh), Enzo Fiorentino (110m Hurdles, eight), Will Patterson (400m, eighth) and Strawderman (1600m, eighth).
Mountain Ridge also received strong performances from their other relay teams.
Twyman, Drew Haberlein, Owen Baker and Ethan Diriso placed seventh in the 4x100. Twyman, Haberlein, Patterson and David Miller finished second in the 4x200. Owen Baker, Jalen Brown, Eli Cooper, and, Aiden Pirolozzi finished sixth in the 4x200. Culler, Kline, Landon Sweitzer and A J Lauder finished second in the 4x800. Camden Sharpless, Blaine Austin, James Decarlo, Nick Diaz finished eighth in the 4x800.
Point earners for Fort Hill included Amar Perry (110m hurdles, seventh; 300m hurdles, eighth), Tavin Willis (100m, fourth), Tristan Ross (100m, fifth), Braden Puffenberger (1600m, sixth) and Brayden Sines (discus, sixth).
Anthony Palmisano, Mikey Allen, Ross, and Willis placed second in the 4x100 relay. Landon Sensabaugh, Christian Robinson, Morgan Delawder and Gavin Carney finished seventh in the 4x200.
For Northern, Ashton Sober (400m, second; 200m, fifth; 100m, eighth), Devonte Ross (400m, second; 200m, sixth; long jump, eighth), Tim Folk (400m, seventh) and Derek Bittinger (long jump, seventh) earned points.
Morgantown won the event behind the first-place finishes of Keonn Mallett (long jump), Will McGahey (shot put), Hayden Casdorph (100m hurdle) and Quinn Mudry (1600m).
Lucas Anderson won the 100m, 200m and 400m, and Tyler Martin took the high jump for Bridgeport.
On the girls side, Mary Delaney of Mountain Ridge was joined by Carly Bennett and Mahleigh Plummer of Fort Hill as individual winners.
Delaney won the 800m with a time of 2:19.19 and finished second in the 1600m. Plummer jumped 5’ 0” to win the high jump and added a fourth-place finish in the long jump.
Bennett won the discus with a throw of (103’ 7”) and finished second in the shot put.
The Miners third-place finish was fueled by top-8 finishes from Annabeth Hughes (100m hurdles, fifth) (300m hurdles, fifth), Reese Rizzo (200m, fourth), Brylee Gray (3200m, fourth), Cierra Cooper (200m, third; 400m, fifth), Emma Michael (200m, sixth), and Reghan Sivic (high jump, seventh).
Mountain Ridge also earned points through their relay teams.
Rizzo, Michael, Jenna Yates and Paige Pirolozzi finished fifth in the 4x100. Cooper, Yates, Rizzo and Allie Kniernem finished third in the 4x200. Anna Delaney, Hannah Piasecki, Izzy Robison and Gray finished fifth in the 4x800. The shuttle hurdle team of Hughes, Sivic, Allisa Breeding and Laci Duncan finished fourth.
Northern Garrett finished fourth in the meet through the efforts of Kaylee Bowser (long jump, fifth; 3200m, fifth), Lydia Nelson (1600m, third; 800m, fourth), Sophia Brown (400m, fourth), Abby Nelson (400m, seventh), Kambria Kyle (400m, eighth) and McKenzie Upole (3200m, eighth).
Isabella Yoder, Marisa Perez, Danika Krause and Leah McKenzie finished seventh in the 4x800 relay.
Fort Hill earned additional points from Alayzia Trimble (shot put, third; discus, fourth) and Gracie Sheetz (discus, fifth).
Morgantown was the meet winner. Individual winners from Morgantown were Izayah Everett (100m, 200m), Belicia McKendall (400m), Jennifer O’Palko (1600m), Josie Johnson (100m Hurdles) and Morgan Ryan.
Jerra Halbright (Grafton, shot put), Gabby Reep (Bridgeport, long jump) and Lilian Hatfield (Shady Spring, 300m hurdles) were also winners.
Charas Heurich Invitational
HAGERSTOWN — Allegany tallied four gold medals on the girls side at the Charas Heurich Invitational at South Hagerstown on Friday night.
Avery Miller won three events and Sierra Campbell added one victory for Allegany at the rain-shortened 22-team meet.
Miller was the meet’s top individual winner, taking the 100-meter dash (12.55,) 400m (59.47), and Long Jump (17’ 3.5”). Heavy rains forced the cancellation of the meet before her opportunity to run the 200m.
Campbell won the triple jump (30’ 5”).
Middletown was in first place on the girls side when the meet was called for weather. Allegany was third.
Other individual winners were Lauren Stine (North Hagerstown, 1600m), Erin McQuitty (Middletown, 3200m), Ava Allen (Middletown, 100m hurdles, pole vault) and Adeline Kraics (Francis Scott Key, shot put and discus).
Allegany earned additional points through the top 8 finishes of Campbell (long jump, fourth), Morgan Trautwein (1600m, seventh ), and Ella Shade (long Jump, seventh).
The Campers; 4x800 relay team of Trautwein, Sophie Valois, Morgan Ruggles and Ellena Nelson finished fourth.
On the boys side, North Hagerstown was in first position and Allegany 10th when the meet was called after 12 events.
Top eight finishes by Andrew Highland (shot put, third), Daniel Gregory (110m Hurdles, sixth) and Macello Kitchen (long jump, eighth) earned points for the Campers.
Gregory, Dustin Long, Ian Kiddy and Carter Rice finished eighth in the 4X800m relay.
Individual winners were Aidan Simmons (100m) and Derrick Tossah (shot put) of Walkersville; Jake Scallion (long jump) and Walker Mason (1600m) of North Hagerstown; Cameron Rejoins (Smithsburg, 400m), Jackson Steinbrenner (Winters Mill, 3200m), Jameson Pinthiere (Clarksburg, 100m hurdle), Levi Zilneus (Middletown, high jump) and Jacob Faith (Clear Spring, triple jump).
