FROSTBURG — With a goal in each half, Mountain Ridge defeated Clear Spring, 2-0, at home on Saturday.
The Miners were ranked No. 1 in the Area Top 5 on Monday for the first time this season after toppling then-No. 1 and unbeaten Allegany, 4-1, last week. At 10-0-2, Mountain Ridge is the only undefeated team in the area.
Mountain Ridge 1-0 at the intermission Saturday thanks to a goal by Blaine Austin with 25:45 left in the half. Will Haberlein was in on the assist.
The Miners, who outshot Clear Spring 21-3 and took all nine of the game's corner kicks, cemented their advantage just under four minutes into the second half when Evan Cook scored, assisted by Walker Barclay.
Mountain Ridge keeper Ethan Wilt made two saves for the cleansheet, and Clear Spring goalie Gavin Sprout made 14 stops.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge won 2-0. Jake Geary and Josh Warnick found the back of the net, and Eli Cooper had an assist. Colton Grossnickel made five saves for Clear Spring, and Miners keeper Ashton Reuschel made two.
Mountain Ridge is at Southern on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.