BOONSBORO — The Mountain Ridge boys and Smithsburg girls took home team titles while Avery Miller and Mary Delaney delivered dominating performances at the Maryland 1A West Regional track and field championships on Thursday and Friday in Boonsboro.
The Alco sophomore Miller won the 100, 200, 400 and long jump. In her first two seasons, she has now won eight regional championships in five different events.
She will be among the favorites in all four events in the state championship meet and will attempt to add to her two state championships won last year. Miller is the defending state champion in the long jump and 800.
Mountain Ridge’s Delaney won the 800, 1600, 3200 and teamed with Sydney Snyder, Reese Rizzo and Brylee Gray to win the 4x800 relay.
Delaney will also be a favorite in her events and is the defending state champion in the 1600.
For the Miner boys, Ethan Wilt won the 300 hurdles, and teammate Will Haberlein won the 800. The Mountain Ridge 4x800 relay team of Ackerley Mulcaster, Brenadan Kline, Will Haberlein and Casey Culler were also victorious.
For Northern, Ethyn Peck won the 3200. He teamed with Ashton Sober, Derek Bittinger and Devante Ross to take the 4x400 relay.
Fort Hill’s Carter Hess won the discus and shot put, and Carly Bennett won the discus for the Sentinel girls.
Brandi Gochenauer won the shot put for the Camper girls.
Bennett and Gochenauer will also be trying to defend their 2022 state titles in their respective events.
In the boys standings, Fort Hill finished third, Northern sixth, Allegany eighth and Southern 12th.
The Camper girls finished second, Mountain Ridge was third, Fort Hill fourth, Northern ninth and Southern 12th.
A rundown of the area athletes who qualified for the state championship meet will appear in a later edition of the Cumberland Times-News.
