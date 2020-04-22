CUMBERLAND — The two best winning percentages among area boys soccer teams included a state champion and the only area team to not lose to the state champion in 2019, as Mountain Ridge and Bishop Walsh were voted co-area champions by area head coaches.
The Miners, coached by co-Coach of the Year Tim Nightengale, finished the year 15-4 with 55 goals for and 17 against in addition to the Maryland Class 1A state championship.
The Spartans, led by co-head coaches Donnie Dunn and Whitey Hoppert, had a 12-2 record with 44 goals scored and an area-low 12 against and were Maryland Independent School Championship semifinalists.
Bishop Walsh defeated Mountain Ridge in the only meeting between the two schools, 3-2, on Oct. 9, 2019, at Miner Stadium. Ethan Hoppert tallied a pair of unassisted goals in the opening 13 minutes before Davi Botecno added an unassisted goal just under five minutes before the break. Brady Weimer and Jacob Ritchie scored second-half goals, but the Spartans held on for the victory.
The Miners dropped both of their games in their season-opening Mountain Ridge Shootout tournament to Brunswick and Altoona before going on to win 15 of their next 17 games.
Mountain Ridge reeled off four straight wins by a combined 20-0 before falling to Allegany, 5-1. The Miners then won three straight over Williamsport, Fort Hill and University before the loss to BW.
They closed out the season by avenging the loss to Allegany with a 1-0 win five days after losing to the Spartans, then shut out Northern and Frankfort on the road before the playoffs.
Mountain Ridge allowed just two goals in the playoffs, one off a long throw-in that misdirected off a Miner to Southern in the region semifinals, a 3-1 win for the Miners, and the other on a shot from near midfield after a failed clearance in a 2-1 double-overtime win over St. Michaels in the state quarterfinals.
The Miners beat Fort Hill 1-0 in the 1A West Region I final before the win over St. Michaels, then had 3-0 wins over Crisfield in the state semifinal and another 3-0 win in the state title game against West Region II champion Francis Scott Key.
Bishop Walsh opened the season with seven straight wins while outscoring its opponents 22-3, including a 2-0 win over Frankfort, a 2-1 overtime win at HOPE for Hyndman, a 1-0 triumph over Calvary and a 2-1 win against Northern.
The Spartans’ lone regular-season loss came to Fort Hill, 2-0, at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Sept. 24, 2019. They didn’t wait long for revenge, however, getting back on the winning track a few days later with a 2-0 win over Southern before taking the home meeting, 3-1, with the Sentinels a little over a week after the loss.
BW followed up the win with the 3-2 victory over Mountain Ridge four days later, then closed out the regular season on a five-game win streak with victories over Keyser, 3-1, and Berkeley Springs, 9-0.
After trailing 2-0 at halftime in the MISC semifinals, Avalon scored three second-half goals to give the Spartans’ their second loss of the year and end their season.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
