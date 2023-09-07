THURMONT — Mother Nature was the only thing that could slow down Mountain Ridge on Thursday night.
A lightning delay pushed back the Miners’ kickoff with Catoctin by 30 minutes. Once the contest did start, there was little Catoctin could do to stop Mountain Ridge, which scored on its first four possessions and forced five straight stops on defense to lead 29-0 at the half.
Will Patterson, in his second game starting under center, found the end zone six times on the ground, and No. 2 Mountain Ridge dominated Catoctin, 43-12, to improve to 2-0.
“There was some adversity tonight with the weather, which we thought might be the case,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said. “We had to deal with that, and I’m happy with how the kids started.
“I’m happy with jumping on them early, that was the plan. Will’s reads were where they needed to be tonight. Obviously he’s an explosive player, and the guys did a good job catching the ball. Kept the chains moving.”
After a 49-0 rout of Southern in Week 1, Mountain Ridge was tested more by Catoctin, which forced the Miners to string together sustained drives early.
Mountain Ridge was up for the challenge, embarking on touchdown drives of five plays for 45 yards, nine for 68 and 11 for 42.
Catoctin forced the Miners into fourth downs on all three series, and on all three occasions, Will Patterson converted them with his feet.
Each series ended with Patterson touchdowns, too, with the 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior scrambling 28 yards on the first score (6:58 left in the first quarter) and finding pay-dirt on QB sneaks from a yard out on the next two (:58 left in the first; 6:40 left in the second).
Patterson then showed off his speed, accelerating 46 yards on a quarterback keeper with 5:39 in the opening half to put the Miners up 29-0 — their lead at the break.
He added a 10-yard touchdown run with seven minutes left in the third, and, after a pair of touchdown passes by Hayden Mathews clawed Catoctin to within 36-12 in the fourth period, Patterson sped 60 yards to the house to ensure the Mountain Ridge rout.
Patteson’s sixth tally with 7:29 left in the fourth quarter pushed his rushing total to 171 yards on 17 carries. He was also 12 for 16 with his arm for 107 yards.
“We were prepared, we fired out on the line, we played really well,” the senior said. “I think we can do a little bit of everything (on offense).”
Andrew Ketterman was his top target, hauling in four passes for 47 yards. Ketterman was also 5 for 5 on extra points and caught a two-point conversion pass from Patterson after the Miners’ fourth TD.
Six different Miners had receptions. Garrett Michaels rushed for 47 yards on nine carries, and he had two receptions for 30 yards.
Mountain Ridge out-gained Catoctin, 371-223, and had a 17-7 edge in first downs. The Miners had 38 carries for 264 yards and held Catoctin to 33 yards on 21 rushes.
The early advantage by Mountain Ridge wouldn’t have been possible without the exceptional start by its defense, which limited Catoctin to just one first down before halftime.
The Miners had a disruptive play on each of Catoctin’s first four drives.
Parker Ferraro stuffed Catoctin on 4th-and-short on its first series; Will Bannon had sacks on its second and third drives to help force three-and-outs; and David Miller intercepted a pass the Cougars’ fourth time with the ball.
Catoctin had minus-6 rushing yards before halftime and just 53 yards of total offense.
“Once we started to get that pass rush it was complementary,” Ryan Patterson said. “The quarterback had to really speed up his reads. I’m glad he didn’t realize he could run the ball until the second half.”
Catoctin did burn Mountain Ridge with chunk yardage during the third and fourth quarters.
The Cougars got on the board when Mathews connected with Logan Malachowski for a 65-yard touchdown to make it 36-6 with 3:43 to play in the third period.
On their next drive, Mathews broke four arm tackles to rumble 57 yards to set up a 21-yard passing TD from Mathews to Vince Reaver.
The Miners appeared to have Mathews wrapped up, but he flipped the ball to Reaver, who cut the Miners’ lead to 36-12 with 7:39 left in the fourth before Patterson’s long run 10 seconds later.
Mathews finished 12 of 21 for 190 yards, but he did throw two interceptions — Owen Bannon came up with the final one.
The brief rough patch by the Miners, which featured three fumbles (one lost), an unsportsmanlike penalty and two Catoctin scores, could be a teaching moment early in the season, coach Patterson said.
“Right now it doesn’t feel like much of a good thing, but when we get to watch film tomorrow and see those mistakes and coach up the kids and kind of keep their attention on some of those things, yeah, it can be a good thing,” Ryan Patterson said.
Mountain Ridge (2-0) now turns to No. 3 Allegany (1-0), which takes on Oakdale tonight at 6:30 p.m.
The Miners have had the Campers’ number with one-sided wins the past three seasons, but they aren’t taking this Alco team lightly.
“I’ve seen them on film, and this is the best Allegany team in a long time,” Patterson said. “They have a bunch of different kids carrying the ball, it’s not just one or two kids anymore. They’ve done a really nice job so far, we’ll see how they do against Oakdale.
“It’s gonna be a really nice challenge for us.”
