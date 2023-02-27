FROSTBURG — It took nearly four minutes for the first points of the final quarter, but when they arrived, they were three big ones.
Tyson Shumaker buried a 3-pointer to give Mountain Ridge a 45-36 edge with 4:25 to play — the Miners’ largest of the game — and he hit two free throws to ice the game in the waning seconds to hold off a game Southern squad.
While fifth-seeded Southern drilled seven 3-pointers, fourth-seeded Mountain Ridge attempted 22 more free throws and dominated the glass, and that proved to be the difference in the Miners’ 52-45 victory on Saturday night in the Class 1A West Region I quarterfinals.
Mountain Ridge (10-13) advances to play at No. 1 Fort Hill (19-2) in the region semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“The boys did a nice job tonight, I’m really proud of them,” Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. “We lost our last three games, so we could’ve just bagged it. But they came in and had a really good week of practice, worked hard and executed tonight.”
The meeting was the Western Maryland Athletic Conference rivals’ third of the season. The Miners won the first game at home 66-64 on Jan. 4, and the Rams held firm at Ram Arena with a 48-42 triumph on Feb. 17.
The third matchup was as close as the preceding pair.
However, unlike the contest in Oakland eight days prior where Nightengale felt like Southern won the rebounding battle, Mountain Ridge controlled the boards this time.
That trend could be encapsulated by a sequence in the final minute of the third quarter.
Isaiah Keller and Landon Grady buried back-to-back 3-pointers and forced consecutive Mountain Ridge misses, but the Miners scored a pair of put-backs to trade baskets and lead 42-36 after three.
In addition to those extra opportunities in the flow of the game, Mountain Ridge was 14 for 24 at the charity stripe. Southern attempted just two foul shots and missed both.
“We had a size problem,” Southern head coach Tom Bosley said. “Their size hurt us. Their athleticism hurt us. They just hurt us on the glass, offensive put-backs, free throws.”
Southern did well to take away the inside scoring of Peyton Miller, who came in averaging 15.1 points per game, limiting the big man to just nine points on three field goals and 3 of 6 from the line.
The output snapped Miller’s 12-game streak of scoring in double figures.
“We had a good plan for Miller, but I thought he did a good job of finding other people and screening for other people and giving them opportunities,” Bosley said. “Kids hit shots for them when they needed them.”
Shumaker was one of those players to rise to the occasion with 10 points, including his crucial 3-pointer and free throws down the stretch. Will Patterson added eight points and David Miller scored six for the Miners.
Mountain Ridge point guard Uma Pua’auli was arguably the best player on the court, scoring a game-high 15 points while playing tight defense on Southern sharpshooter Jared Haskiell.
Pua’auli capped his night defensively with a ferocious rejection on a Haskiell mid-range jumper with a minute remaining.
“Uma had an outstanding game tonight,” Nightengale said. “He played defense on Haskiell all game and didn’t come out of the game at all. He ran our offense, he scored baskets.”
While Pua’auli succeeded in holding Haskiell below his 18 points per game mark, the pure Southern shooter still put up 11, making a pair of fourth-quarter triples to keep the Rams within arm’s reach.
Keller led Southern with 13 points, burying a trio of 3-pointers to match Haskiell, and Noah Wilt showcased his touch from the field with a bevy of midrange conversions to end with 12.
The first half was as tight as could be, with the first quarter ending in an 11-all tie and a halftime score of 25-24 in favor of Mountain Ridge.
The Miners raced out of halftime on an 11-2 run to steam ahead 38-30, and, while Southern continued to battle, the Miners never relinquished their advantage again.
Southern finishes the season 6-16. Mountain Ridge advances to the region semifinals at Fort Hill, which it played tight in a pair of losses, 75-67 and 68-54, during the regular season.
“Fort Hill is a strong team, they’re the No. 1 team in the area,” Nightengale said, “but we’re going to come back and practice Monday, come up with a game plan over the weekend here and go down there and give it our best shot.”
