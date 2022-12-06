FROSTBURG — Sydney Snyder and Reghan Sivic racked up 20 points each, and Mountain Ridge used a big second quarter to down Allegany, 52-43, on Monday night.
The Campers led 14-11 after one, but the Miners dominated the second 17-5 behind nine points from Sivic to take a 28-19 lead into intermission. Mountain Ridge led 40-31 after three quarters.
Snyder added seven rebounds, four assists and four 3-pointers to her 20-point total, and Sivic pulled down five rebounds. Rhegan Lamberson chipped in five points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Allegany received significant offensive production from Avery Miller and Shylah Taylor, but not much otherwise. The duo combined for 42 of the Campers' 43 points.
Miller ended with 24 points on six field goals and 12 of 19 from the charity stripe. Taylor added 18 points on six buckets (two 3-pointers) and shot 4 for 4 from the line.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge won 45-8. Rylee Sheppard scored 11, Makayla Ziler had 10 and Layla Miller had eight. Vizzo had eight points for Allegany.
Mountain Ridge (1-0) hosts Fort Hill (0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last season's Class 1A West Region I championship game.
Allegany (0-1) hosts Southern (0-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Keyser 56, Northern 51
ACCIDENT — Averi Everline scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, making all six of her free throws, to help Keyser hold off Northern on Monday night.
The Golden Tornado were clinging to a 38-35 lead after three quarters, and the steady shooting of Everline and Kiara Kesner, who made 5 of 6 foul opportunities in the period, kept them in front.
Everline finished with 24 points on seven field goals (two 3-pointers) and made 8 of 9 free throws. Kesner and Maddie Harvey added eight points and Kiya Kesner chipped in seven.
Lydia Nelson led Northern with 12 points, followed by Kaylee Bowser and Madison Seese with nine, Isabella Yoder had eight and Emma Hostetler with seven.
Keyser led 9-7 after the first quarter and Northern led 22-21 at the half.
Keyser (2-0) hosts Hedgesville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Northern (0-1) hosts Fort Hill (0-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Williamsport 52, Fort Hill 35
WILLIAMSPORT — After a tight half of basketball, Williamsport dominated the second half to top Fort Hill in its opener on Monday.
Williamsport led 12-10 after a quarter and 24-19 at the half, but Paige Smith came to life in the third, pouring in nine of her game-high 26 points in the period, to extend the Wildcats' lead to 37-25, a lead that would hold.
Karli O'Neal paced the Fort Hill offense with 13 points on five field goals and 3 of 6 from the line. Carly Bennett added eight points on two makes and 4 for 4 foul shooting, and Kayijah George garnered six.
Maya Boyce-Williams scored 10 points to lead Williamsport's junior varsity to a 37-20 victory. Aubry Spangler led the Sentinels with 10 points.
Fort Hill (0-1) is at Northern (0-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Bridgeport 51, Southern 39
OAKLAND — Southern took a one-point edge into halftime; however, Bridgeport dominated the ensuing period 23-3 to spoil the Rams' home opener Monday.
Trailing 23-22, Gabby Reep changed that in a heartbeat for Bridgeport, making seven field goals in the third to score 15 of her game-high 26. With a 45-26 lead after three, Bridgeport never looked back.
Carly Wilt led Southern on offense with 13 points, making three field goals and 6 of 7 foul shots. Emelee Parks ended with eight points, Ashlyn Leader added seven and Lauryn Bishoff and Gabby Stem garnered four apiece.
Bridgeport's Reagan Moore joined Reep in double-figures with 10 points.
Southern (0-1) is at Allegany (0-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Calvary Christian 37, Legacy Christian 24
STEPHENS CITY, Va. — Emmy Wilson scored as many points as Legacy Christian Academy as Calvary Christian cruised to it first win of the season on Saturday at Legacy Christian.
Wilson made 10 field goals and was perfect on four attempts at the free-throw line for her game-high 24 points. She was the only Eagle to score in double figures and had 14 of Calvary's 20 first-half points.
"Emmy stepped up tonight with a career-high 24 points and leading the team while Bethany Carrington was out," said head coach Shawn Ricker. "We needed her to respond tonight and she did on both ends of the court."
Wilson was one of three Calvary players with seven rebounds, joining Ava Strawderman and Madie Robinette. Wilson and Sydney Weeks each had five assists.
Makayla W. (last name unavailable) led Legacy with 22 points.
Weeks added six points for Calvary (1-1) and Strawderman had four.
Calvary was never threatened, leading 9-2, 20-12 and 31-19 at the end of each quarter.
The Eagles hosted Bishop Walsh Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.