FROSTBURG — After a slow first half offensively, Sydney Snyder and Bayleigh Lamberson scored 10 points apiece after halftime to guide No. 4 Mountain Ridge over Northern, 46-33, on Monday night.
The Miners had leads of 10-5 and 18-16 after the opening two quarters, with Reghan Sivic provided the offense, scoring 10 of her game-high 16 points prior to the intermission. Sivic added 10 rebounds for a double double.
Snyder garnered eight points in the third quarter to help Mountain Ridge outscore Northern, 15-7, in the period to lead 33-23. Lamberson tallied nine points in the fourth to bring the Miners home.
Lamberson ended with a double double at 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Snyder added 10 points.
Madison Seese paced Northern with 15 points.
The win ended a three-game losing streak for Mountain Ridge, which improved to 11-4 overall and 4-2 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference. Northern fell to 8-8 overall and 0-6 in the WestMAC.
Mountain Ridge won the junior varsity game, 27-20, behind Makayla Ziler's seven points. Layla Miller and Emma Oyer added six points apiece, and Marisa Perez led Northern with nine. The Miners' JVs are now 10-1.
Mountain Ridge is at Clear Spring for a varsity-only contest beginning at 6 p.m.
Fort Hill 52, Preston 51
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The last time Preston and Fort Hill played, the Knights took the lead in the final seconds and stunned the Sentinels on their home floor.
Fort Hill returned the favor on Monday night.
Karli O'Neal made the go-ahead lay-up with 44 seconds left, and Kayijah George swiped possession and scored seconds later to give Fort Hill a 52-49 lead.
Following a pair of empty trips to the line by Fort Hill, Preston had a look at the winning bucket but came up short at the buzzer.
O'Neal finished with a game-high 17 points to go along with four assists; George tallied 13 points, five assists and three steals; Lindsay Fleming notched 10 points; and Alayzia Trimble racked up four points, six rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.
Fort Hill All-Area standout Carly Bennett did not play due to an illness.
Preston was paced by Emma Wilson and Kendra Nazelrod with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
The Knights won the junior varsity game 61-23 behind Ally Sheets' 18 points. Addison Whetzel scored 11 to lead Fort Hill's JVs.
Fort Hill (6-7 overall, 2-3 WestMAC) hosts No. 1 Allegany (10-4, 4-2 WestMAC) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Campers won the teams' first meeting, 58-32, on Jan. 18 atop Haystack Mountain.
Pendleton County 63, Petersburg 43
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Ana Young exploded for 26 points to help Pendleton County rout Petersburg on Monday night.
The Wildcats led 15-10 after the first quarter before opening up the contest with a 35-20 edge at the intermission. Young was instrumental in Pendleton's first-half surge, tallying 20 points before halftime.
Pendleton outscored Petersburg, 28-23, after halftime to drop the Vikings to 8-8 this year.
Avery Townsend (12 points) and Gabby DePue (10) also reached double figures for the Wildcats. Addison Kitzmiller notched a career-high 16 points for Petersburg, and Braylee Corbin added 11.
Petersburg is at Moorefield (6-7) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
