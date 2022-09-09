OAKLAND — Sydney Snyder scored two goals and dished out an assist, as Mountain Ridge pulled away from Southern, 4-0, on Thursday evening.
Playing in their first game of the season, the Miners led 2-0 at the intermission thanks to goals by Meredith Munday (20:35) and Snyder (10:17), both unassisted.
Snyder made it 3-0 with 30:02 left in the second half when she pierced the goalmouth, assisted by Allie Knieriem. Izzy Robison tacked on one more off an assist from Snyder with 12:39 left.
Mountain Ridge finished with a 21-4 edge in shots and took all six corner kicks. Bayleigh Lamberson was tasked with making just three saves for the cleansheet. Bayleigh Hawk made 11 saves for Southern.
The Miners (1-0) host Brunswick at 10 a.m. and Boonsboro at 6 p.m. in their tournament on Saturday. Southern (0-4) is off for the next two weeks.
Hampshire 3, Musselman 0
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Three different players combined for Hampshire's three goals, as the Trojans cruised on Thursday against Musselman to remain unbeaten.
The Trojans, who improved to 5-0-2 with the win, took a 1-0 lead into halftime with a Jaleigh Dixon goal, assisted by Della Knight.
Hampshire made it 2-0 when Della Knight put a Nevaeh Church service into the back of the net with 25 minutes left, and Annie Keckley scored the squad's final goal with 17 minutes left off an Izzy Blomquist corner kick.
The cleansheet was Hampshire's fourth of the season.
"Head balls and body balls generated the opportunity to score on 2 of 3 goals," Hampshire head coach Troy Crane said. "The air game looked good. Smart ball control and coffin corner strategy, and the defense held their line and prevented Musselman from possessing deep in the zone."
The Trojans are at Preston on Saturday on 1 p.m.
