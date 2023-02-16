FROSTBURG — No. 3 Mountain Ridge closed out its regular season with a 56-38 rout of Bishop Walsh Wednesday on Senior Night.
The Miners (16-6) jumped out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and pitched a shutout in the second for a 32-9 edge at the break. Mountain Ridge led 46-23 after three periods.
Seniors Bayleigh Lamberson and Eliza Duncan both delivered impressive outings after being honored pre-game. Lamberson scored a game-high 13 points, and Duncan topped the Miners with nine rebounds and four assists.
Both also hit their first 3-pointers of the season. Lamberson made her in the first quarter, and Duncan hit from beyond the arc in the third.
Sydney Snyder joined Lamberson in double figures with 12 points and added three assists. Ava Tringler, Jazmyn White and Reghan Sivic all scored six points. Rhegan Lamberson had 6 rebounds.
Bishop Walsh standout Autumn Hoppert notched a double-double with a pair of game-highs in points (14) and rebounds (13). Izzy Kendall notched 13 points and three steals.
By virtue of No. 2 Southern's 52-35 loss to Fairmont Senior on Wednesday night, the Miners will be the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A West Region I playoffs, where they'll host the Rams.
Southern (13-8) beat Mountain Ridge in two tight regular-season meetings, 36-30 at home on Jan. 18, and and 30-29 in Oakland on Monday.
Bishop Walsh (4-15) hosts Southern on Saturday at noon.
Fairmont Senior 52, No. 2 Southern 35
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Sadaya Jones scored a game-high 20 points to help Fairmont Senior pull away from No. 2 Southern on Wednesday night.
The defeat ended the Rams' winning streak at 10 games.
Jones, who played at Morgantown last season, scored eight points in the first and third quarters. The Polar Bears led 10-2 after the first quarter, 17-14 at the half and 32-25 after three periods.
Claira Hager brought Fairmont Senior over the finish line, supplying all nine of her points in the decider. Camryn Morgan was second on the Polar Bears with 10 points.
Emelee Parks topped Southern with 11 points. Maggie Nickel scored nine, Lauryn Bishoff added six and Carly Wilt five.
