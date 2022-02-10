FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge jumped out to a 20-point lead and absorbed a furious comeback by No. 5 Fort Hill on Wednesday night to split the season series with the Sentinels, winning 65-50.
Mountain Ridge, who fell to Fort Hill, 58-47, back on Dec. 10, opened up to a 13-point halftime edge, 33-20, behind the hot shooting of Sydney Snyder and a stout defensive effort, spearheaded by Bayleigh Lamberson in the post.
Synder, who scored 13 points in the second half alone, finished with a game-high 26 points, helped the Miners build a 42-22 lead after a 9-2 start to the second half.
But Fort Hill countered with an 18-2 burst, trimming the Miners’ advantage to 44-40 with six minutes remaining in the contest.
Karli O’Neal scored six of her team-high 16 points in the third, and Carly Bennett and Kayijah George tallied seven and five points, respectively, in the fourth to help the Sentinels get back in the game.
However, Abbie Maddy, who scored 19 points for Mountain Ridge in her own right, hit a par of crucial fourth-quarter threes and Snyder garnered seven points in the period to allow the Miners to pull away.
With the win, Mountain Ridge improved to 8-6 on the season and 5-2 in WestMAC play. Fort Hill fell to 10-6 and 4-1 in the conference.
Lamberson was an instrumental player Wednesday with her rebounding and ability to kick it to Maddy and Snyder on the perimeter, scoring 12 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Reghan Sivic scored eight points to go along with eight rebounds.
Other than O’Neal’s exploits — the point guard also dished out four assists — Bennett ended with 11 points and seven rebounds. George chipped in 10 points, Olivia Looker scored five, Brooklyne Noel tallied four and Alayzia Trimble grabbed seven boards and scored four points.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge won, 50-32. Hailey Warnick topped the Miners with 16 points, and Talia Young paced the Sentinels with 10 points.
Mountain Ridge is at Preston County tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Fort Hill hosts Southern (3-11) on Monday at 7 p.m.
