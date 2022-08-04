FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge offensive lineman Peyton Miller announced his commitment to the University of Massachusetts on Wednesday.
Miller holds an offer from another Division I Football Bowl Subdivision school in Maryland, as well as Football Championship Subdivision offers from Towson and Bryant.
The 6"3', 295-pound lineman was an All-Area first-team selection a season ago after helping spring holes for a Mountain Ridge team that averaged 44 points a game en route to an 11-2 finish and berth in the state title game.
Miller, now a senior, was also a first-team All-Area basketball performer last year.
UMass has fallen on hard times in recent years, but Down Brown has returned to right the ship. Brown coached the Minutemen to a 43-19 record between 2004-'08 before stints as the defensive coordinator at Michigan, Maryland, Boston College, Arizona and Connecticut.
Miller's primary recruiters were associate head coach and offensive line coach Alex Miller and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Keith Dudzinski.
