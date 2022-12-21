FROSTBURG — After terrorizing opposing lines over the past three seasons, Mountain Ridge senior Peyton Miller signed on to do it for four more years Wednesday, inking his National Letter of Intent to the University of Massachusetts.
In front of an auditorium of his teammates, family, administrators and coaches at Mountain Ridge High School, Miller made his dream a reality. Miller will play college football in the Football Bowl Subdivision of Division I, the highest level of the sport, on a full scholarship.
“It gets all the pressure off my chest that I’m officially grounded in up there and officially a Minuteman,” Miller said of his signing.
Miller, an All-Area first-team lineman last year, chose UMass over offers from Maryland, Towson and Bryant. He’ll be an interior lineman at the school in Amherst, Massachusetts.
The Terrapins were the 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman’s first offer, but UMass’ constant communication, spearheaded by defensive coordinator Keith Dudzinski and offensive line coach Alex Miller, swayed the Frostburg product.
A visit to UMass two weeks ago sealed the deal on his recruitment.
“The love after they first offered me, they kept the connection there,” Peyton Miller said. “Even throughout the season, they made sure to let me know how everything was going, and they kept everything real and showed love whenever they did.”
Miller brings an unusual combination of size and quickness to UMass that isn’t common for someone of his measurables. That athleticism was ever-present on the hardwood last year, as Miller averaged 14 points per game as one of the area’s best 3-point threats to earn All-Area first-team honors.
Mountain Ridge offensive coordinator Sefa Pua’auli first introduced Miller to Miners head coach Ryan Patterson when Miller was in sixth grade.
Even though Miller didn’t play football growing up, Patterson’s eyes widened at the thought of his potential.
“What really caught my attention was how well he moved for a big kid,” Patterson said. “I just knew I needed to get that kid on the football field.
“We just knew with the size, speed, footwork combination that Peyton possessed, he could be a real talent for our program. And have the potential to have a day like today where he was signing a Division I scholarship.”
Miller’s recruitment took off during the shortened COVID-19 season, when the then-sophomore backside scooped his man and blocked a defensive back well down-field. Coaches took notice.
He took another jump during his junior season, helping guide the greatest offense in school history to an 11-2 campaign and its first trip to the Class 1A title game in school history.
Miller’s senior year, the Miners were even better. With Miller protecting Player of the Year candidate Uma Pua’auli, Mountain Ridge averaged 44.4 points per game en route to its first unbeaten regular season in school history.
Mountain Ridge, which finished 12-1, once again finished as Class 1A runner-up.
An integral part of Miller’s growth as a senior, Patterson said, was his commitment over the offseason to 6 a.m. workouts.
“We had 40-morning sessions, and Peyton didn’t miss a single one,” Patterson said. “Peyton had a wonderful senior season and accomplished all of his personal and team goals. He was the dominant player that we knew he could be.”
Yet, UMass isn’t just getting an imposing blocker. Patterson marveled at his big man’s football IQ.
“We run a fairly complex system here, and Peyton could be soon communicating across the front what scheme we were using,” he said. “Sometimes he was required to audible our blocking assignments.
“Peyton will be the most football-smart player that UMass will be taking in for this freshman class. I’m sure of it.”
Sefa Pua’auli highlighted another part of Miller’s development as a senior — his leadership role.
“One of the best things that he’s done these past years has been serving as a leader,” Pua’auli said. “We were very fortunate to have a senior class like that.”
UMass competes as an FBS independent. The Minutemen are coached by Don Brown, who has served as defensive coordinator at Michigan, Maryland, Boston College and Arizona over the past decade.
Brown, in his second season, had success during his first stint at UMass between 2004-08, when the Minutemen were 43-19 at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Brown’s 2006 team finished as the FCS runner-up.
“Sefa influenced me a lot and got me to this place,” Miller said of who has helped him earn an FBS scholarship. “My family, my brothers, my sister and my mom. Sefa’s family helped me a lot. Coach (Patterson) put in a lot of sacrifice for me and put in a lot of time.”
