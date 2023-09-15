FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge will have a pair of lengthy streaks on the line tonight in Frostburg, and an upset-minded Allegany has its sights on ending them.
The second-ranked Miners (2-0) welcome the fourth-ranked Campers (1-1) for their home opener at Miner Stadium, a place Mountain Ridge hasn’t lost since 2019 — a streak spanning 17 games. The hosts also bring a seven-game stretch of wins against Allegany into the contest.
Both coaches know the challenge that lies ahead, and both are anticipating a near-capacity crowd under the lights. The Campers and Miners are slated to kick off at 7 p.m.
“I think this is the best team they’ve had in a while,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said. “It’s our biggest test by far.
“It’s gonna be just as big for them. The way the playoffs work nowadays, you have to think this early about seeding. ... If you have to play them twice, you’d like to play them at home. It’s a super important game.”
It’s not a must-win game for either side, but an Allegany loss would put a damper on any hopes the Campers had of hosting a region championship game with the Miners and Fort Hill still yet to lose a game.
“I think it’s huge,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “I didn’t lie to them all week, and I’m not going to lie now. I think it’s the biggest game of our season so far.
“What they’ve accomplished against us, in our area and in our state being the state runner-up twice. It’s a challenge the guys are biting at the bit to get to compete Friday.”
Mountain Ridge has rolled through the first two weeks of the season with consecutive road victories, routing Southern, 49-0, and Catoctin, 43-12. However, a much more difficult stretch awaits.
Beginning with tonight’s matchup with Allegany, Mountain Ridge is set to take on a “Murder’s Row” of opponents with Frederick (2-0), Frankfort (3-0) and Fort Hill (2-0) to follow the Campers.
Quarterback Will Patterson has stepped into the shoes vacated by 2022 Area Player of the Year Leuma Pua’auli and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Snyder and has filled them and then some.
Through two weeks, Patterson has an 81% completion percentage and nine total touchdowns — including six rushing scores against Catoctin last week to go along with 171 yards rushing and 109 gained through the air.
Patterson has shown an acumen for a true Run-Pass Option system. On more than one occasion last week, the senior faked a handoff to his running back, bounced to the outside and, when there was no daylight, flicked a pass out wide to a receiver running a bubble screen.
Allegany has seen its fair share of athletic quarterbacks through two weeks in Drew Wyland (Hollidaysburg, Pa.) and Evan Austin (Oakdale), and it’ll see one more tonight.
“So far in their first two games, they’ve look like a really good football team,” Hansel said. “It’s their third quarterback in three years, and it looks like the same kid. He can run sling it, run it.
“With that new-age triple they’re running, and he runs it well, they’re trying to get you to play run and they have a bubble at the same time. It’ll take a lot of discipline on our end. ... We’ve been really working that in practice, but on Friday it’s coming at them live.”
Allegany, meanwhile, suffered its first loss of the season in Ijamsville last week, falling to Oakdale, the No. 9 ranked team in the state media poll, 41-24.
The Campers fell behind 28-0 before roaring back to trail by 10 in the fourth quarter, coming just inches short of making it a one-score game on a two-point conversion.
Allegany struggled to stay ahead of the sticks and secure the football during the first half, opting to move four-year starting quarterback Brody Williams under center in a more traditional Wing-T look to great second-half success.
The Campers had 23 carries for 158 yards (6.9 average) after halftime compared to 27 carries for 54 yards out of the shotgun.
Fullback Brett Patterson had a dozen bruising runs up the middle after the break playing the traditional Wing-T fullback spot and ended with a team-high 56 rushing yards.
Ryan Patterson said the Miners have been preparing for the possibility of seeing both offenses tonight.
With how well Mountain Ridge has limited Fort Hill’s Wing-T offense in recent years — holding the Sentinels to 24 points over two games in 2022 — it seems unlikely Allegany will go under center.
Patterson also took note of Allegany’s secondary, which has been playing more man-to-man defense instead of zone coverage through two weeks.
“That’s new for them,” Patterson said. “Throwing the ball the way we do, we had to go to our man beater offense and see what we can come up with there. They are talented, good athletes. Their technique is a little different than what Fort Hill likes to play.”
Allegany got banged up against Oakdale last week, losing running back Jacob Salonish and lineman Kenneth Ringgold during the first half. Both will be back tonight, and the Campers should be at full strength.
The Mountain Ridge defense has different personnel this year after losing the likes of Hunter Clise, Jaden Rosales and Jacob Tinsley to graduation, among others, but the players filling in haven’t seemed to miss a beat.
Mountain Ridge got pressure on Catoctin quarterback Haydn Mathews routinely — Will Bannon had two first-half sacks — and the pass rush helped force an errant throw by Mathews that was intercepted by David Miller.
“Their defense is always very disciplined,” Hansel said. “They have a lot of guys moving around, mix and match coverages. You can watch them week-to-week and see a kid in a different position every time. I’ve been impressed over the years with how it’s improved.
“It’s an attacking, aggressive defense. Our quarterback and offensive line have to be aware of that and where their guys are.”
With the cancellation of the Fort Hill at Southern game tonight due to a lack of numbers in the Rams' program — which will be counted as a forfeit win for the Sentinels — both coaches expect a large crowd in Frostburg.
Patterson is hoping they witness an 18th straight Mountain Ridge home win and an eighth straight victory over Allegany; Hansel is hoping the Campers can start a streak of their own.
“Really happy to have this game at home,” Patterson said. “We expect a good crowd with weather and Fort Hill not having a game. I think the Allegany faithful believe they have a really good team.”
“I would love to see that place packed,” Hansel said. “Mountain Ridge-Allegany, everyone in the area that wants to see it. I hope it’s packed, hope it’s crazy for our kids under the lights.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.