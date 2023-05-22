Mountain Ridge slotted two players on the All-Western Maryland Athletic Conference girls basketball first team, and Allegany standout Avery Miller was voted Player of the Year.
Miller, who led the Campers to a share of the conference championship with Southern (6-2), led WestMAC play in points and rebounds at 18.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.
Joining her on the first team were Sydney Snyder (14.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.3 apg) and Reghan Sivic (12.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg) from Mountain Ridge, Carly Bennett (13 ppg, 8 rpg, 4 apg, 4 spg) from Fort Hill and Carly Wilt (12.2 ppg, 6 rpg) from Southern.
Miller edged Snyder, 3-2, to win Player of the Year.
All scoring and rebounding averages are from conference games only.
Allegany and Southern landed two players each onto the second team.
Olivia Looker (13 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Shylah Taylor (12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.4 apg) made the second team from Allegany; Emelee Parks (8.8 ppg, 3 apg) and Maggie Nickel (8 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.4 spg) did so from Southern; and Karli O’Neal (9 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg, 2.6 spg) rounded out the squad from Fort Hill.
Taylor and Snyder tied for a conference-best 15 3-pointers. Taylor led the WestMAC with an 84% free-throw percentage. Bennett and Kayijah George (Fort Hill) dished out a league-best four assists a game.
Honorable mentions were Abby Nelson, Lydia Nelson and Madison Seese (Northern); Bayleigh and Rhegan Lamberson (Mountain Ridge); and George.
